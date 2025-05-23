Inland Regional Center Leads Research to Help Police Better Engage Californians with Autism and Disabilities

Inland Regional Center (IRC), in partnership with the Autism Society Inland Empire (ASIE), the Fontana Police Department, San Bernardino County Fire, and American Medical Response (AMR), is proud to announce the launch of the Blue Envelope Program Statewide Research Project: Assessing Law Enforcement Training, Family Engagement, and Community-Informed Program Development.

This groundbreaking initiative aims to evaluate the feasibility of expanding a locally developed, community-driven safety model to communities across California.

Originally launched in San Bernardino County in October 2024 with support from a Language Access and Cultural Competency (LACC) grant awarded by the California Department of Developmental Services (DDS), the Blue Envelope Program is a voluntary, privacy-preserving initiative created to improve interactions between law enforcement and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD)—including autism spectrum disorder, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and intellectual disability (IQ below 70)—as well as those who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing (DHH).

Developed in partnership by IRC, ASIE, and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the Blue Envelope Program features a physical blue envelope for drivers, along with optional logo-branded items such as seatbelt covers, bracelets, car decals, keychains, and lanyards for broader community accessibility. These tools are designed to support communication during traffic stops or other interactions with law enforcement, promote safety for both officers and individuals, and encourage more appropriate, person centered responses for people with diverse needs.

The San Bernardino model is distinguished by its person-centered approach, comprehensive training for parents, caregivers, vendors, and individuals with I/DD, and its strong commitment to privacy. Supported through the LACC grant, the program also prioritizes cultural and linguistic responsiveness assuring that all materials and trainings are accessible and reflective of the diverse communities served. All materials are self managed by the individual or their family, with no personal data collected or stored—preserving autonomy while fostering safer, more respectful interactions between public safety professionals and the disability community.

Research Objectives

This research effort builds on the successful San Bernardino pilot and aims to assess the program’s broader implementation potential across California. Key goals include:

• Evaluating gaps in law enforcement and first responder training related to I/DD and DHH populations.

• Documenting lived experiences of individuals with I/DD, caregivers, and families during emergency encounters.

• Identifying tools, training models, and outreach strategies that can be effectively replicated statewide.

• Developing recommendations for scalable, culturally responsive, and privacy preserving versions of the Blue Envelope Program.

Call for Partners

Inland Regional Center and the Autism Society Inland Empire are inviting statewide participation from public safety agencies, Regional Center vendors, community-based organizations, individuals who identify as having an intellectual or developmental disability, members of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community, and their families to take part in this research initiative. Participants will play a key role in shaping emerging best practices and contributing to data collection through surveys and feedback sessions. For more information or to get involved, please contact community@inlandrc.org.

This initiative marks a vital step toward expanding a proven, community-informed model that advances safety, equity, and dignity for Californians of all abilities.

This research effort is independent and not affiliated with any past, current, or proposed legislation. Inland Regional Center does not support or oppose any legislative efforts related to the Blue Envelope concept at the state level.