Book collection of Dr. Margaret Hill Donated to Inghram Library

Over a hundred books from the library of Dr. Margaret Hill were donated today to the Dorothy Inghram Branch Library in San Bernardino with the goal of continuing her life-long legacy of supporting literacy.

An educator for more than 50 years as well as a First 5 San Bernardino Commissioner before her passing in 2021, Dr. Hill supported efforts to improve literacy scores for students by making books available.

According to First 5 San Bernardino Executive Director Karen Scott who facilitated the donation, Dr. Hill was committed to improving literacy, especially for African American children. “She loved to read and had amassed a wonderful collection of books by African American authors on topics relevant to people of color,” Scott explained.

Previously, nearly 200 of Dr. Hill’s books were provided to the San Bernardino County library system in 2022.

Scott shared that Dr. Hill consistently encouraged reading throughout her legendary career. “Her extensive home library is a valuable donation to the African American community, and I sincerely thank the leadership of the Dorothy Inghram Library for their partnership in this recent endeavor,” Scott concluded.

Dorothy Inghram, the first black educator in San Bernardino County, and Dr. Hill were good friends and colleagues which makes this donation even more poignant. Inghram is remembered and honored by the library that bears her name, located on the west side of San Bernardino, in the heart of the African American community. This planned donation coincides with the national commemoration of Black History Month.