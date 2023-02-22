Rep. Aguilar Announces Over $3 Million for Infrastructure Improvements to 3rd Street in San Bernardino

Friday, Feb. 17, at the San Bernardino International Airport, Congressman Pete Aguilar, along with Inland Valley Development Agency(IVDA), announced a $3 million infrastructure improvements project to 3rd St. San Bernardino.

3rd St. serves as an access road for the San Bernardino International Airport, which hopes to expand its commercial flights after just beginning flights to Las Vegas the day prior.

The announcement kicked off with the CEO of IVDA and San Bernardino International Airport, Michael Burrows.

“Back in the mid-’90s, they would have us answer the phone and say, ‘it’s a great day at IVDA’, and I thought that was kind of silly,” said Burrows.

“But I think it’s fitting for today because today is a great day at IVDA, and that’s thanks to the hard work of our Congressman Pete Aguilar. ”

Congressman Aguilar followed Burrows, and he used his time to thank various local political officials for their work in the region and their respective cities. In addition, Aguilar discussed the vitality of the airport to the region.

“We’ve been talking about this project for a long time, and in order for our region to be successful, this is going to be the economic hub for our growth,” said Aguilar.