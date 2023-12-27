San Bernardino, Colton, and Rialto Share in the Spirit of Giving at Annual Christmas Around the World

A wave of festive cheer swept through the cities of San Bernardino, Rialto, and Colton as they came together on December 16 at San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) for the annual ‘Christmas Around the World’ event. Hosted by Sista’s Making a Difference, the celebration drew thousands of families from these neighboring communities, fostering a sense of unity and joy.

The event was a cornucopia of festive activities, providing more than just entertainment to the families. Over 5,000 toys were given away, ensuring that no child left empty-handed. In addition to the free toys, the event featured an eclectic mix of food vendors, craft stalls, social service booths, and live performances, including a much-loved show by Tommy the Clown.

Sista’s Making a Difference CEO Ronnie Miller and volunteers posing for a photo before getting back to work halfway through the event.

Ronnie Miller, CEO of Sista’s Making a Difference, reflected on the event’s success, “We just wrapped another year of Christmas Around the World at SBVC. We want to thank everyone who got involved in helping us support the community this holiday season – our volunteers, community partners, our sponsors, and those who came out and supported us; we could not have done it without you. We were able to bless thousands of kids today with over 5,000 toys. Inland Empire, we truly appreciate all of you.”

Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes, a proud sponsor of the event, shared her admiration for the organization’s efforts on social media, saying “Sista’s Making a Difference has been making a difference in the lives of countless children. We’ve been a proud sponsor of their impactful event. The children celebrated their gift with Santa with dozens of resource booths, music filling the campus, lines for blocks, and a large open tent full of toys.”

The support from influential community leaders like Assembly Majority Leader Reyes and Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. underscores the event’s widespread community engagement and collaborative spirit. ‘Christmas Around the World’ has evolved into a symbol of unity and community spirit, demonstrating the power of collective efforts to spread joy and positively impact the holiday season.

As another year concludes, Sista’s Making a Difference is a beacon of hope and generosity, embodying the true spirit of giving and community connection.