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Cancer Survivor Asks Congress to Prioritize Cancer Fight
September 28, 2026

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Fontana Cancer Survivor Calls on Congress to Prioritize the Fight Against Cancer

2 min read
8 hours ago Guest Op-ed*

Mercy Campos, a breast cancer survivor from Fontana traveled to D.C. to advocate for increased cancer research and prevention funding, as well as for the passage of a bill that would make it easier for more cancer patients to participate in clinical trials. Photo by ACS CAN

Mercy Campos, a breast cancer survivor from Fontana, joined more than 750 advocates from across the country on Capitol Hill earlier this month to ensure Congress hears a clear message: cancer must remain a national priority.

As part of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network annual Leadership Summit and Lobby Day, Campos met with Rep. Norma Torres’ staff to ask for her support for policies that increase funding for cancer research and prevention programs. In the last 30 years, substantial and steady increases in federal cancer research funding have fueled discovery and innovation that have led to a 34% decline in cancer mortality rates.

“Cancer research is making a real difference for patients,” Campos said. “The breakthroughs we’re seeing today are helping people live longer and with a better quality of life. That’s why it’s so important to continue investing in research and prevention.”

Advocates gathered to create 10,000 Lights of Hope bags at the Constitution Gardens in Washington, D.C. Photo by ACS CAN

Campos also called on Congress to support the bipartisan Clinical Trial Modernization Act, or CTMA. This bipartisan legislation would make it easier for all people with cancer to participate in clinical trials, including those in underrepresented populations, like rural residents, older adults, certain racial and ethnic groups and those with limited incomes.

“As a cancer survivor, I believe no patient should miss out on clinical trials simply because of where they live or how much they earn. This legislation would help ensure more patients can participate in promising, potentially lifesaving clinical trials, helping researchers find better treatments for the future.”

The advocacy activities culminated with ACS CAN’s annual Lights of Hope event at Constitution Gardens on the National Mall. More than 10,000 lights lined the garden’s pond, honoring cancer survivors and remembering those lost to the disease. Across the country, another 90,000 Lights of Hope bags were displayed at community events, reminding lawmakers that they have the power to reduce the burden of cancer.

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