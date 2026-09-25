Fontana Unified Breaks Ground on New School

Fontana Unified School District community members and partners celebrated its

newest transitional kindergarten through sixth-grade elementary school with a groundbreaking ceremony held Sept. 16, expanding access to modern learning spaces in one of Fontana’s fastest-growing areas.

The 63,000-square-foot, single-story campus is expected to open for the 2028-29 school year and will provide an academically rich environment for up to 800 students, according to FUSD. It will be the second new Fontana Unified campus to open in two years, following the opening of Oak Grove Preparatory Academy in August.

“Today, we celebrate the beginning of something truly special – a place where generations of Fontana students will have room to grow,” Fontana Unified Superintendent Miki R. Inbody said. “We are building more than a school. We are creating room for dreams to take root, for potential to flourish, and for our students to grow into all they are meant to be.”

(From left to right) San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools Theodore Alejandre, Fontana Unified School District Superintendent Miki R. Inbody, Fontana Unified Board of Education President Angel Ramirez, and Board Member Danielle Holley break ground on the construction site of the new transitional kindergarten through sixth-grade elementary school held Sept. 16. Photo by Fontana Unified School District

Located in one of the region’s newest and fastest-growing neighborhoods, the campus will provide students with modern spaces designed to support learning, creativity, and collaboration. The school will feature a flexible multipurpose and performance space, an innovative learning resource center focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, a colorful playground and hard-court areas and a series of outdoor learning spaces.

The new school will also create a connected educational pathway for families in the area, with students continuing to Oak Grove Preparatory Academy for grades seven through 12. Together, the two campuses will provide a linear pathway within the growing community.

“Building a school like this sends a message that Fontana Unified believes in our students, our community, and our families,” Board of Education President Angel Ramirez said. “Investments like these help shape the next generation of students in Fontana Unified and demonstrate what the future of this community can look like. For many of us, public education was the pathway to the successful futures we have been able to achieve, and we want to provide that same opportunity for the next generation.”

The groundbreaking builds on Fontana Unified’s commitment to facilities improvements across the District, including projects funded through the Measure I Bond, approved by Fontana voters in 2024. The $408 million bond is supporting projects across the District to provide students with safe, modern and high-quality learning environments.

Measure I-funded projects include the newly built Oak Grove Preparatory Academy, which welcomed its first cohort of students for the 2026-27 school year. Additional projects expected to begin during the academic year and extend into the summer include Fontana High School’s new aquatics center, phase two of Fontana Middle School’s two-story building, and the modernization of Redwood Elementary

School, which will include a new two-story building, multipurpose room, and lunch shelter. Other projects, including stadium enhancements at Summit High School, are progressing through review and approval with the Division of the State Architect.

Districtwide Measure I improvements also include fencing upgrades to meet accessibility standards, playground repairs and replacements, new marquee signs and updated audio systems. Projects are prioritized based on the needs of each school, facility, and community, ensuring funding is directed to areas requiring the greatest improvements.

“We want to provide the best opportunities for students to ensure that they have the highest level of instruction possible, and when you have a facility that’s going to be just like this, it is so wonderful to have that for our students,” San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools Theodore Alejandre said. “Fontana continues to grow, not just with the number of students, but with all the opportunities for students due to the dedication and commitment of the Board of Education and the wonderful staff that’s led by Superintendent Inbody.”