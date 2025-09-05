Colton Rotary Club Hosts Father-Daughter Dance, Little Miss Pageant, and Expands Service Efforts

The Rotary Club of Colton is inviting families and residents to celebrate community spirit this fall with a series of events and renewed service initiatives.

On Friday, Sept. 19, the club will host its 2nd Annual Father-Daughter Dance at Colton American Legion Post 155, located at 1401 Veterans Way. The event runs from 6 to 10 p.m., with tickets priced at $25 per father and daughters included in the ticket. DJ Jacob Perez, also known as DJ Handles, will provide music, and Juan’s Tacos will offer food for an additional cost.

“Last year’s Father-Daughter Dance was such a great success we decided to bring it back,” said Erlinda Armendariz, president of the Rotary Club of Colton. “We want dads to put on their dancing shoes and treat their daughters to a night they will remember.”

Tickets are available at the door or in advance at Inland Valley Insurance, 183 W. H Street, Colton.

Following the dance, the Rotary Club will crown new queens during its 4th Annual Little Miss Colton Pageant on Sunday, Oct. 19, at Colton American Legion Post 155. The pageant begins at 3 p.m., with doors opening at 2:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door for $5.

The pageant is open to Colton residents and students in the Colton Joint Unified School District, with five age divisions ranging from Toddler Miss (ages 2-4) to Junior Teen Miss (ages 13-14). Applications, including a $25 entry fee and photo submissions, are due by Oct. 5. Forms can be picked up at Inland Valley Insurance or requested by text at (951) 833-3306.

“Since 2022, our pageant has crowned five queens each year, and this year will be no exception,” Armendariz said. “It’s a fun way to showcase the talent and confidence of Colton’s youth.”

Rotary Club of Colton leadership, including President Erlinda Armendariz, member and Councilman John Echevarria, and San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., gather in July 2025 at the Teen and Miss Colton Pageant.

Beyond community events, the Rotary Club of Colton is also highlighting its long history of service. Founded in 1922, the club is part of Rotary International’s global network of 1.2 million members in more than 200 countries. This year marks the organization’s 120th anniversary.

The local chapter recently inducted new members and announced its officers for 2025-26, with Armendariz serving her third year as president, Rosa Dominguez as secretary, and Joselyn Gasca as treasurer.

“Our theme this year is ‘Unleash the Power,’ and that is exactly what the Rotary Club of Colton plans on doing,” Armendariz said. “From art contests and speech competitions to honoring veterans and supporting youth leadership, we’re committed to creating lasting change here at home and beyond.”

The club meets every other Friday at noon at Denny’s Restaurant on Valley Boulevard. Community members interested in joining or learning more about upcoming events can contact Armendariz at (951) 833-3306.