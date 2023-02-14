Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII, officially establish their dynasty

The Kanas City Chiefs are Super Bowl 57 Champions. That is a statement that some but not many expected to be said this season. Despite losing superstar WR Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs made yet another Super Bowl run and defeated the Eagles 38-35 on a game winning field goal in the final seconds by Harrison Butker. The game was an instant classic, and it’s time to breakdown how the Chiefs won the Big Game.

Throughout the first half it felt like the Eagles were in control. They weren’t blowing the Chiefs out by any means, but they dominated possession and Jalen Hurts ran for multiple TD scores to lead his team. The one play that kept the Chiefs in the game it seemed was the defensive touchdown after Jalen Hurts fumbled the snap on a designed QB run play. The Chiefs would go into the half down 10 with Mahomes ankle appearing to bother him and things looking bleak.

After Rihanna’s halftime performance, both teams were ready to determine a champion. Specifically, the Chiefs offense was ready to determine a champion. Kansas City scored on every drive in the second half despite the Eagles draining much of the 3rd quarter clock en route to a field goal. The big swing of momentum occurred after Kadarius Toney made the longest punt return in Super Bowl history before Mahomes found a wide open Sky Moore for the Chiefs first lead of the game. The Eagles would come down a few minutes later and Jalen Hurts would run in for his Super Bowl QB record 3rd TD and the 2 point conversion to tie the game. It was time for Mahomes big moment.

The best QB in the world vs the NFL’s best defense with a championship on the line. They say defense wins championships, but Patrick Mahomes sure does too. Mahomes led his team into the red zone before, on 3rd down, Juju Smith-Schuster drew a holding penalty. From there, the Chiefs ran the ball once, and took a couple of knees to drain the clock. Harrison Butker drilled his field goal, and a last second Hail Mary from Philadelphia didn’t even make it to the end zone. The Chiefs became champions once again as Patrick Mahomes secured ring number two and the Super Bowl MVP award.

An excellent NFL season was capped off by an instant classic of a Super Bowl. The Chiefs are once again on top of the football world, can anyone dethrone him? We’ll have to see next season.