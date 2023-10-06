Child Pornography Crackdown: SBPD ICAC Task Force Arrests Redlands Resident in Key Investigation

Detectives from the San Bernardino Police Department‘s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and Specialized Crimes Unit executed a residential search warrant on October 3, 2023, in a significant operation against child pornography in the City of Redlands.

The suspect, identified as 62-year-old Steven Frasher of Redlands, was arrested following a cyber tip that indicated his involvement in downloading, possessing, and disseminating illicit child pornography images online. The images were reportedly saved within an internet storage account and numerous images of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) were found on his electronic devices.

The ongoing investigation will include a forensic examination of Frasher’s electronic devices. He has been booked into a local jail facility and is currently awaiting a court appearance.

The ICAC program, of which the San Bernardino Police Department is a member, is part of a national network of 61 coordinated task forces, involving over 4,500 federal, state, and local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies. These task forces, including the Los Angeles Regional ICAC Task Force, proactively and reactively engage in investigations aimed at arresting and prosecuting individuals involved in child abuse and exploitation on the Internet.

The San Bernardino Police Department encourages anyone with information related to this incident to contact Detective Walton of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at (909) 384-5644 or via email at walton_cl@sbcity.org.