Children Beam With Joy as They Unwrap Gifted Books From First 5 San Bernardino at Chino Youth Museum

The Chino Youth Museum came alive with laughter and excitement as children danced, sang, and unwrapped brightly wrapped books during Potter the Otter’s birthday party, hosted by First 5 San Bernardino.

The joyful celebration, filled with balloons, storytime, and live music, also marked the museum’s 25th anniversary and the kickoff of First 5’s “Gift a Kid a Book” campaign—reminding families that 90% of a child’s brain develops before the age of five.

“The Chino Youth Museum has been here for 25 years,” said Dane D’Antuano, Community Services Coordinator for the museum. “It’s built like a small town because our purpose is to introduce children in the Chino Valley to their history and culture and help them become part of our community when they grow up.”

Families explored the museum’s eight interactive exhibits, joined Potter the Otter for songs and crafts, and celebrated with birthday cake. Each child received a wrapped book to take home and an extra book to gift to another child—reinforcing the message that books make meaningful presents.

A young boy slides down the fire pole inside one of the Chino Youth Museum’s eight interactive rooms, dedicated to teaching children about public safety and community helpers. Children gather for a lively singalong as entertainer Markus Law reads alongside Potter the Otter during First 5 San Bernardino’s celebration at the Chino Youth Museum.



“This is the kickoff of our ‘Gift a Kid a Book’ campaign,” said Scott McGrath, Deputy Director of First 5 San Bernardino. “The message is the importance of reading and literacy for kids under five. Ninety percent of a child’s brain develops in the first five years, and books play a crucial role in that process.”

McGrath added that First 5 San Bernardino distributes thousands of books across the county each year, often tailoring selections to community needs with bilingual and age-appropriate titles. “Kids spend so much time on screens,” he said. “To get them looking at a book instead of a screen is a step in the right direction for brain development.”

Kimberly Vandenbosch, Communications Officer for First 5 San Bernardino, said the next big celebration—the Gift a Kid a Book Community Fair—will take place November 15 from 9 AM to 1 PM at the San Bernardino County Museum in Redlands.

“We’ll have Twinkle Time, musicians, food, free books, and free museum admission,” said Vandenbosch. “We know from science that 90% of the brain develops by age five, so it’s our job as parents to make reading fun and meaningful in a digital world.”

For Vandenbosch, the highlight of events like these is seeing the joy that reading sparks. “It’s really exciting because kids are organically drawn to something we know is good for them,” she said. “When a child falls in love with a story, that joy of reading stays with them.”

About 20 children sit attentively as Markus Law and Potter the Otter lead an interactive storytime.

A young child plays with toy dinosaurs inside one of the Chino Youth Museum’s eight interactive exhibits, sparking imagination through hands-on learning and discovery.



D’Antuano shared that the museum will continue fostering community engagement through upcoming events like Santa’s Village on December 13, when the building transforms into a winter wonderland complete with games, crafts, and photos with Santa.

“We aim to create a personal, engaging experience,” he said. “Our staff works hard to make sure every family feels welcomed, because we’re not just a museum—we’re part of this community’s story.”

For more information, visit First 5 San Bernardino or Chino Youth Museum.