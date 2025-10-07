Rialto Unified Elementary Schools Host Chinese Educators in Cross-Cultural Exchange Led by CSUSB

Three Rialto Unified School District elementary campuses opened their doors to international visitors this week, welcoming a delegation of educators from China for a day of cross-cultural exchange and classroom collaboration.

The delegation, visiting in partnership with Cal State San Bernardino’s Department of Teacher Education and Foundations, toured Simpson, Morris, and Kelley Elementary Schools on October 6. The group met with school leaders, visited classrooms, and experienced firsthand the district’s vibrant learning environments.

At Kelley Elementary School, Principal Aldo Velasco said the visit was an opportunity to celebrate both cultural exchange and the innovative learning happening on campus.

“The visit was really good. We were able to share our culture with them,” Velasco said. “Our students were able to give them a tour of our campus and really show all the things that we are doing — sharing all the awesome things available to our students to enhance their education.”

Students, Principal Aldo Velasco, Rialto USD leaders, and members of the visiting China delegation gathered at Kelley Elementary School for a group photo. The recent visit from international educators highlighted collaboration across borders and the district’s commitment to sharing innovative classroom practices.

The daylong visit, organized with support from Cal State San Bernardino professors Dr. Valencia Jones and Dr. Lasisi Ajayi, emphasized the value of shared learning between educators across nations. The Rialto USD Board of Education supported the visit, with President Dr. Stephanie Lewis and Board Member Evelyn Dominguez joining to welcome the delegation at Simpson Elementary School.

Velasco said the experience highlighted the importance of building global relationships that help students see themselves as part of a wider world.

“Collaboration is not just within campus. We are a global society,” he said. “The more opportunities we have to collaborate with our partners across the sea, the more enriched our students will become. They are the true winners, and it was a phenomenal experience.”

Educators from the China delegation visited Morris Elementary School on October 6, engaging with students during class. The delegation visited three Rialto USD schools and offered an opportunity for cross-cultural exchange as the delegation saw firsthand the district’s vibrant learning environments.

At Morris Elementary School, Principal Karla Guzman and her team greeted the visitors with student leaders, cheerleaders, and staff who shared their school pride. The delegation explored classrooms and met with students and staff, including Library Media Technician Elizabeth Jimenez, who shared a lighter moment of connection with a visiting student who was part of the delegation.

Jimenez read the playful children’s book “7 Ate 9” to the young visitor, earning smiles that needed no translation.

“Our school really enjoyed having them here,” Jimenez said. “They got to see a little bit of how our classes run and a little bit of our culture. (The student) enjoyed the story. She was a little bit shy, but we were getting smiles — and if we’re getting smiles, it’s a good sign.”

At Simpson Elementary School, Principal Ramona Rodriguez welcomed the group to campus, showcasing classrooms filled with student engagement and a strong sense of community.

Across all three campuses, students greeted the visitors with excitement and hospitality, offering cheers, gifts, and plenty of smiles. Principals guided the delegation through classrooms, playgrounds, and libraries that reflected Rialto’s commitment to creativity, inclusivity, and global learning.

Each of the three schools participates in Rialto USD’s Dual Language Immersion (DLI) program, where students learn in both English and Spanish. The program’s bilingual approach offered an added layer of cultural richness to the visit, aligning naturally with the spirit of international collaboration.

The delegation departed with a deeper understanding of the district’s approach to student-centered learning — and left behind a spirit of friendship that connected classrooms an ocean apart.

Members of the visiting China delegation listened to a presentation on Simpson Elementary School’s history, joined by Rialto USD Board of Education Members Dr. Stephanie Lewis (second from left) and Evelyn P. Dominguez (far left). The visit offered an opportunity for international guests to learn more about the district’s community, culture, and commitment to student-centered learning.