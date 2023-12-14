City of Rialto Awarded Funding for Specialized Fire Service Vehicle from Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr.

Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. has allocated county funds for a new, specialized medium-duty truck for the Rialto Fire Department. This effort is part of a broader commitment to improve local emergency response and to enhance the California Fire Service and Rescue Mutual Aid Plan.

“The safety and well-being of our communities is a top priority,” said Supervisor Baca, Jr. “This investment in the Rialto Fire Department highlights our commitment to ensuring that our first responders have the best tools and equipment at their disposal to handle emergencies effectively.”

The acquisition of this medium-duty truck is in line with the county’s ongoing efforts to support and enhance emergency services throughout the region. It represents a significant step in improving the fire service’s operational efficiency and response effectiveness in Rialto and surrounding areas.

The specialized vehicle, equipped with necessary accessories, advanced rescue tools, state-of-the-art communication equipment, lights, sirens, and identifying decals, symbolizes a tangible improvement in preparedness and response capabilities, particularly in addressing the unique challenges faced by fire and rescue personnel.

Supervisor Baca, Jr. added, “Our firefighters are on the front lines protecting our community every day. Providing them with this state-of-the-art vehicle is just one way we can support their bravery and dedication. This is more than just a vehicle; it’s an investment in the safety and security of Rialto and our County residents.”