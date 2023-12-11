San Bernardino Councilwoman Kimberly Calvin Responds to Personnel Investigative Report Findings for City’s Rules of Conduct

In response to the investigation conducted by the private firm JL Group, which was released on December 7, 2023, on behalf of the City of San Bernardino, Councilwoman Kimberly Calvin would like to release the following statement:

As an elected official, my primary concern is the well-being of all San Bernardino residents, particularly Ward 6. For this reason, I must ask the tough questions and consistently address challenging issues that could negatively impact the City.

For the record, I have never pursued any request for personal, political, or self-serving motives. My requests for information from city staff consistently involved the City Manager, assistant city Manager, Council Members, and Legal for complete transparency, as evidenced by the emails that I will be making public. These inquiries focused on improper severance pay, directors disseminating inaccurate information about Downtown Redevelopment to the community, and staff responses to State Officials affecting the City’s position regarding the Surplus Land Act (SLA) process.

San Bernardino residents, especially those who have entrusted me as their City Councilwoman, rightly expect transparency, consistency, and an advocate’s voice, and they deserve nothing less.

The current situation is a political maneuver against me, orchestrated by those strategically supporting individuals running against me in the upcoming election. I won’t allow these manipulative tactics or fabricated accusations to silence or divert me from fulfilling my elected responsibilities. It’s my duty to uphold a higher ethical and moral standard, even if it means standing alone at times.

I take pride in my leadership over the past three years and remain dedicated to challenging the status quo, ensuring our City progresses with a vision of strategic and sustainable economic development.

Our efforts have successfully navigated bankruptcy, brought the first gated housing community in over 40 years, initiated affordable housing projects, secured $9 million in funding to restore Nicholson Park, paved Pepper Street, and expanded University Parkway (formerly State Street).

Lastly, I aim to address infrastructure needs, forging partnerships for additional affordable housing, fostering the growth of small businesses, and supporting the economic development plan for the Downtown and the Mt. Vernon Corridor that integrates Route 66. I thank you for your continued trust and support. I will always put San Bernardino first.

In the Community, Councilwoman Kimberly Calvin

A report of the investigation’s findings can be found here.