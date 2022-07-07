City of Rialto employees are set to receive a one-time essential worker bonus in July

All full-time and even part-time City of Rialto Employees will be receiving a one-time $3,000 Essential Worker Pay bonus in July 2022.

The only criteria employees must meet to receive payment are that the employee must have been employed with the city for at least six months from March 13, 2020, to March 12, 2022, and must continue to be on the payroll as of the date of payment.

“We approved this item at the last council meeting on June 14, and we did not want to exclude the part-time employees because they were essential during that time, and we relied on them. I know they all struggled in the process, and we’re so grateful they stayed on board with us,” said Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson.

The pool of funds comes from The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which established the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund to help local governments recover from the financial impact of the pandemic.

“What’s good about this payment is that city employees have the option to elect out of the payment. So if they feel they do not need the money, they do not have to accept it,” continued Robertson.

According to Deputy City Manager Arron Brown, 366 active employees may be receiving the Essential Worker Pay.

Robertson said she knows there is an economic need in Rialto and across the nation but confirmed that the Essential Worker Pay is just for the City employees.

“The allocated funds are just for City employees, unfortunately. But, I know money could have been made available in public and private sectors so that I will have our deputy city manager and consultants looking into that for residents in our city,” concluded Robertson.

For more information, visit yourrialto.com.