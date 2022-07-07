Colton Police Department introduces three new officers

On June 21st, Colton Police Department’s Chief of Police Henry Dominguez introduced three new well-qualified officers to the council, city staff, and the public.

The three new officers, Lorenzo Morgan, Ismael Gonzalez, and David Perez, all have a good background in law enforcement, one coming from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the other coming straight from the Peace Officer Standards and Training program, and another with a bachelor’s degree in informational technology.

When Officer Perez was introduced, it was revealed that he was raised in the City and began his career with the department eight years ago as a police explorer.

“Officer David Perez began his career with Colton as a police explorer from 2014 to 2018. He graduated from Colton High School, where he attended college and was also a Colton Police Cadet from 2018 to 2020. In 2020, Perez pursued a lifelong dream of becoming a police officer and was hired by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and assigned to the West Valley Detention Center. But in 2022, he decided to come back home to the Colton Police Department,” said Dominguez.

After Dominguez was introduced, Mayor Frank Navarro expressed his gratitude to all three officers and said, “Welcome home.”

“Thank you, gentlemen. The job that you have taken on is not easy. It’s a high-stress job, and you’re putting your lives on the line to protect the people in this room and those in our community. So watch your back, watch your six – God bless you,” said Navarro.

During the introductions, there was one common theme; all officers have a tie or connection to the City.

“Officer Lorenzo Morgan graduated from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Academy. He began his career with the City of Colton earlier this year. Lorenzo received his bachelor of science degree in informational technology from the University of Phoenix. Before working for the City of Colton, Lorenzo worked as a behavioral aid helping disabled children,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez shared that before working for the department, Officer Gonzalez would frequent Colton, as many of his family members are from the City.

“Officer Ismael Gonzalez attended the Real Hondo Academy and graduated in 2021. After graduating from the academy, he applied to our department and was successfully hired. When he was younger, he dreamed of becoming a police officer and aimed to give back to the community,” concluded Dominguez.

For more information, visit ci.colton.ca.us.