City of San Bernardino Names Asusena Soren as Deputy City Manager

The City of San Bernardino has announced that Asusena “Suzie” Soren has been appointed as Deputy City Manager. Soren, who was previously the City’s Director of Human Resources, will oversee the departments of Finance, Information Technology, Animal Services, Human Resources, and the Call Center.

“Suzie Soren has proven to be an integral part of the City’s Executive Team, and I am happy to have her joining the City Manager’s Office,” said City Manager Charles Montoya. “She will play a large role in strategically moving San Bernardino forward.”

The Deputy City Manager is part of the City’s Executive Team and is assigned specific activities within City operations along with oversight of specific departments. Soren’s appointment fills one of the two Deputy City Manager positions approved by the Mayor and City Council on December 6, 2023. Recruitment is currently underway for the second Deputy City Manager.

“I am excited for the opportunity to continue serving the City of San Bernardino as Deputy City Manager,” said Soren. “Working with Charles Montoya the past few months has confirmed that our principles are aligned, and our vision for the City is shared.”

Soren first joined San Bernardino in 2021 as Human Resources Director after fourteen years at the County of San Bernardino in Human Resources. She also spent five years in the private sector, serving as Labor Relations Coordinator for Stater Bros. Markets, overseeing 150 stores and 17,000 employees.

Soren holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from California State University, San Bernardino, and a master’s in public administration from California Baptist University.