6th Annual Rialto City Jam Expo to Showcase Local Entrepreneurs and Support Tomorrow’s World on Oct. 5th

Tomorrow’s World, a nonprofit dedicated to aiding mentally ill and chronically homeless men, is hosting the 6th Annual Rialto City Jam Expo on October 5, 2024, at Rialto City Park. This free community event promises a full day of entertainment, health-focused activities, and local business support, all while promoting mental health awareness.

“The Rialto City Jam Expo is a celebration of community, wellness, and support for those in need,” says Vickie Davis, a board member of Tomorrow’s World. “We’re excited to bring everyone together for a day of fun and connection while supporting important causes.”

The event will feature a variety of engaging activities including the Move Festival, which promotes wellness through walking, running, and kickball games, a vendor market highlighting local products and services, and live music performances. Sports enthusiasts can also enjoy a 3V3 men and women’s basketball tournament with cash prizes, and youth sports camps hosted by professional athletes. Additionally, free breast cancer screenings and a classic car display will be available.

All proceeds will benefit Tomorrow’s World, which has provided safe housing, life skills training, and mental health support to local men since 2001. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the community is invited to join in celebrating local businesses and fostering connections within Rialto.

A men’s 3v3 basketball tournament at the 2023 Rialto City Jam Expo.