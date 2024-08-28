Colton Police Department to Hold Aug. 30 DUI Checkpoint Following 7 Citations at Previous Event

The Colton Police Department has announced a DUI and Driver’s License checkpoint set for Friday, August 30, 6 PM to 3 AM in the southern part of the city. This checkpoint follows a recent operation that saw seven drivers cited for driving without a license or with a suspended license.

During the August 9 checkpoint, held on N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, 307 vehicles passed through, with 138 of those screened for signs of impairment. While no drivers were arrested for DUI, seven individuals were cited for license-related violations. The department emphasized that the primary goal of these checkpoints is to enhance public safety by removing impaired drivers from the roads.

Colton Police Chief Anthony Vega underscored the department’s commitment to community safety. “We strive to keep our community safe through driver education and proactive enforcement,” said Vega. “We recognize the importance of incorporating problem-solving partnerships to help reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads; which will significantly improve traffic safety.”

These checkpoints are strategically placed based on data showing high incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. While the objective is to deter impaired driving, officers will actively look for drivers showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the upcoming checkpoint.

The public is reminded that impaired driving is not limited to alcohol; prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and marijuana can also impair judgment and reaction times. Driving under the influence of marijuana, despite its legal status for recreational and medicinal use, remains illegal.

First-time DUI offenders can face fines and penalties averaging $13,500, along with the suspension of their driver’s license.

The checkpoint is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. For more information, contact Public Information Officer Sergeant Michael Sandoval at msandoval@coltonca.gov.