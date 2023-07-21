The City of San Bernardino has announced that it has partnered with the America’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) to host the first-ever San Bernardino County Small Business Conference, to be held on July 27 from 7:00 am until 2:30 pm at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in San Bernardino, California. A sign of the city’s role to drive growth and innovation in the region, the event will bring together small and medium-sized businesses, startups, and entrepreneurs for a day of learning and networking to assist businesses looking for opportunities to grow and scale.

Attendees will be able to participate in over 20 breakout sessions, network with fellow business owners and resource providers, enjoy lunch with keynote speakers such as San Bernardino mayor Helen Tran, meet state and local legislators, and much more. The event will also feature valuable advice, tools, and resources that business owners can implement immediately.

The Conference will feature breakout sessions featuring four different program tracks:

An Access to Capital track, where attendees can meet representatives from lenders including Accessity, Main Street Launch, Ampac, and TMC Community Capital.

A Digital Marketing track, where participants can improve their digital marketing skills and learn more about topics such as search engine optimization (SEO) and short-form video.

A Contracting track, where attendees can learn about securing government contracts, and hear from representatives at the Metropolitan Water District (WMD), So Cal Edison, Disney, and the County of San Bernardino about strategies to better compete for contracts.

An International Trade/Resources track, where Department of Commerce officials will be on hand to discuss ways that the US Export Assistance Centers can help companies expand globally.

“San Bernardino is excited to be the host city for the Small Business Conference and to provide a prime opportunity for our small business community to learn and thrive,” said Amanda Hernandez, San Bernardino’s Economic Development Manager. “San Bernardino is a strategic location, offers a diverse and talented workforce, and is a supportive business environment. America’s SBDC has recognized that San Bernardino is fast becoming a hub for business opportunity.”

With a mission to foster economic growth, America’s SBDC provides business support services to both established enterprises and budding startups. By offering guidance, access to resources, and industry expertise, America’s SBDC has played a crucial role in shaping the success of countless businesses across the United States.

“Some of the biggest needs for small business owners tend to be access to capital, resources and mentors, and this conference will bring all three of these things together into one event,” said Mike Daniel, Regional Director of America’s SBDC California. “Whether you’re a brick-and-mortar business, a professional service business, or a home-based business, this event will help any type of small business owner find ways to grow and expand their business.”

“Small businesses are very important to the City of San Bernardino,” said Mayor Helen Tran. “Partnering with the SBDC to host the Small Business Conference is just another way in which we are working to help them grow their businesses and thrive.”

Space for the conference is limited and the event is nearing its capacity. To register, please contact America’s SBDC at (800) 616-SBDC.

For more information or to view a detailed conference agenda, click here.