James Chavarria, a 30-year-old Riverside resident, recently achieved a resounding victory in episode 6 of TBS’s gripping survival challenge competition show, ‘I Survived Bear Grylls.’ A journey that tested his endurance, skills, and passion for wildlife, the episode aired on June 29th, 2023, captivating audiences nationwide.

Born and raised between Colton and San Bernardino, Chavarria’s love for wildlife, breakdancing, and athleticism has been integral to his life. After graduating from Martin Luther King High School in Riverside in 2011, he pursued a degree in Math and Science at Riverside City College, graduating in 2016. However, his passion for the great outdoors and thirst for adventure always set him apart.

Chavarria’s involvement with breakdancing began during his freshman year in high school, eventually leading him to form a crew in high school, which became his life’s focus for the next 15 years.

His appearance on ‘I Survived Bear Grylls‘ was a defining moment in his adventurous journey. The episode was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia’s wild and swampy outskirts, pitting Chavarria against four other fearless contestants. The survival challenges were designed to push them to their limits.

Chavarria reminisced about the most arduous challenge, which involved holding a 20-pound bucket filled with fish above his head while submerged in an ice bath. The task aimed to replicate scenarios faced in the wild, such as keeping gear dry in arctic conditions.

“The ice bath challenge was brutal. We sat in the freezing water for over 40 minutes, and no one wanted to break. I overheard producers say that if no one gave up within the next three minutes, they’d intervene to prevent us from hypothermia,” Chavarria shared, reflecting on the extreme test of physical and mental endurance.

Chavarria’s resilience and unyielding spirit ultimately led him to emerge as the last contestant, securing the title of episode 6 champion.

For the final challenge, the contestants engaged in a race to find and consume a variety of bugs without using their hands, relying solely on their mouths. The menu included giant water bugs, scorpions, and tarantulas, providing an actual test of their adventurous spirit.

James taking home the $10,000 cash prize in TBS’s sixth episode of ‘I Survived Bear Grylls’ titled “Bear’s Intimate Ice Bath,” which is now streaming on Hulu and Sling.

Having traveled extensively, Chavarria’s experiences with diverse cultures and cuisines, including eating squid on a stick in the Philippines, proved advantageous during the bug-eating challenge.

“I’ve been to 19 countries, from Taiwan and Indonesia to Russia and Peru. So eating bugs for the final challenge wasn’t a problem for me,” Chavarria said.

In the episode, James is challenged to eat 10 small to medium sized bugs, including a scorpion.

The triumph on ‘I Survived Bear Grylls’ brought immense pride and joy to Chavarria’s family and friends, who joined him in a watch party for the episode.

“We wanted to surprise my mom, so we didn’t tell her about the show. When she saw me on television, she was so proud,” Chavarria shared. “Everyone showered me with love and praised my adventurous spirit.”

Inspired by his success on the show, Chavarria has set his sights on even more daring adventures. He dreams of climbing Mount Everest, embarking on a cross-country trek, and planning an extensive expedition to the Amazon Jungle.

“My goal is to make a name for myself, representing the Inland Empire on grand adventures,” Chavarria expressed with determination.

His breakdancing group, with whom he competes and performs street and theater shows, will also showcase their talents at the Edinburgh Fringe throughout August. “I’m actually in the middle of packing right now and preparing to move to Scotland for an entire month. My dance group and I are looking forward to performing at a festival all month long.”

As Chavarria continues to explore new horizons, he invites others to follow his thrilling journey on Instagram at @jimmy_datguy. His passion for wildlife, the outdoors, and living life to the fullest shines through each post, inspiring others to embrace their adventurous spirit.