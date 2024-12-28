CJUSD Board Selects New Leadership, Swears in Reelected Members

The Colton Joint Unified School District Board of Education held its annual reorganizational meeting Thursday, choosing its officers for the coming year and swearing in three newly reelected members.

The board chooses new officers every year at its December meeting. For 2025, trustee Dan Flores will serve as Board President, Bertha Flores will serve as Vice President and Israel Fuentes will serve as board Clerk. Dan Flores represents Trustee Area 2, which includes most of Colton and parts of San Bernardino and Loma Linda. Bertha Flores represents Trustee Area 3, which includes Grand Terrace and the La Loma Hills portion of Colton. Fuentes represents Area 1, which includes Bloomington, part of Rialto and a portion of southeastern Fontana

Trustees Patt Haro (Trustee Area 1), Frank Ibarra (Trustee Area 2) and Bertha Flores (Trustee Area 3) took their oaths of office at the beginning of the meeting. All three were reelected last month to serve another four-year term. The remaining Board Members are Berenice Sandoval (Area 2) and Joanne E. Thoring-Ojeda (Area 3) who, along with Flores and Fuentes, will be up for reelection in 2026.

The CJUSD community also approved CJUSD’s Measure BB, a $225 million facilities construction bond, in November. The funding from Measure BB will enable the district to upgrade and modernize school campuses and replace aging portable classrooms with modern, permanent ones. The Board will work with the district’s Facilities Department over the coming months to form a citizen’s oversight committee and set project priorities.

Newly reelected CJUSD Board of Education members take their oath of office at the reorganizational meeting on Dec. 19. Left to right: Bertha Floress, Patt Haro and Frank A. Ibarra

The board meets on the first and third Thursdays of the month at the CJUSD Professional Development Center/Board Room at 900 E. Washington Street in Colton. As part of its reorganization on Thursday, the Board selected the following dates for its 2025 meetings: January 23, February 6 and 20, March 13, April 3 and 17, May 1 and 15, June 5 and 17, July 17, August 7 and 21, September 4 and 18, October 2 and 16, November 6 and 20, and December 18.

You can access Board agendas, minutes, policies and contact information at the district website at www.cjusd.net.