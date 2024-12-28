NSG Impact and Rialto Unified Partner to Combat Bullying Crisis with Social-Emotional Learning, Boxing Program

The Rialto Unified School District (RUSD) has approved an expansion of Never Stop Grinding (NSG) Impact’s innovative social-emotional learning and boxing program to four additional schools. With three campuses already participating, the program will now reach students at Jehue, Kolb, Kucera, Frisbee, and Rialto Middle Schools, offering weekly sessions starting Jan. 8, 2025, through at-least May 19, 2025.

The district’s Dec. 18 approval builds on the program’s success in fostering self-awareness, social skills, and resilience among students while addressing the persistent issue of bullying. The expansion comes amid heightened awareness of bullying’s consequences following a stabbing incident in October 2024 at Frisbie Middle School, where a student defending a peer was hospitalized.

NSG Impact CEO Darious Harris, a Rialto native and former professional boxer, underscored the program’s mission to provide students with tools to navigate challenges both at school and in life.

“It’s a pleasure to come back and make a difference in the district I grew up in. Kucera is a school I attended, and it’s important to bring awareness to bullying—especially now,” Harris said.

Addressing Emotional Needs and Building Resilience

The NSG Impact program incorporates all five social-emotional learning (SEL) competencies identified by the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL):

Self-Awareness: Helping students recognize their emotions, values, and strengths while identifying their personal challenges.

Self-Management: Teaching students to manage their emotions and behaviors to achieve their goals.

Social Awareness: Encouraging students to show understanding and empathy for others, including peers and teachers.

Relationship Skills: Equipping students with tools to form positive relationships, work in teams, and resolve conflicts effectively.

Responsible Decision-Making: Guiding students to make ethical, constructive choices regarding their personal and social behavior.

These competencies are woven into the program alongside tailored lesson plans addressing bullying, literacy, numeracy, and public speaking, creating a holistic approach to student development.

However, a key focus of the program is addressing the emotional isolation many students experience. NSG Impact surveys students before and after the program, with one question in particular that stands out to Harris–asking whether they have an adult they feel comfortable talking to.

“Our pre- and post-assessment surveys show that many kids don’t have an adult they feel they can confide in,” Harris said. “These kids are carrying so much inside, and this program creates a space where they can feel loved and free to express themselves.”

Harris emphasized the importance of reaching students who bully others, explaining that their behavior often stems from personal struggles.

“I’ve learned that most kids who bully are dealing with tough life situations at home. They just need love and someone to talk to,” Harris said. “This program is about more than boxing—it’s about helping kids believe in themselves and showing them how to handle their emotions.”

Integrating Academic Skills with Emotional Growth

The program also incorporates numeracy and literacy into its sessions. Students practice math through boxing combinations, linking physical activity to mental exercises. Literacy activities include research and presentations, such as writing biographies on professional boxers and sharing them with peers.

“We had kids present their work, and it was beautiful. They were confident and comfortable—it prepares them for the real world and job interviews,” Harris said.

Harris, who was bullied in elementary school, shared his personal story with students to inspire resilience.

“When I tell kids I used to be bullied, they can’t believe it. They ask how a professional boxer got bullied,” Harris said. “If I had a program like this growing up, it could’ve taught me how to respond and not keep it all inside.”

“Our program really is about teaching kids not to be bullies and giving them the skills to navigate their emotions and relationships,” he said.

Expanding Reach and Building Connections

Currently operating at three schools, NSG Impact will now serve seven campuses across RUSD, with one 90-minute session per week at each site. Students are selected by school principals or through a first-come, first-served process, depending on the campus.

Harris praised the participation of girls in the program, noting that they often ask the most questions and actively engage with the material.

“This isn’t just for boys; we get a handful of girls, and they’re the most outspoken,” he said.

Looking ahead, Harris hopes the program’s impact will extend beyond the classroom, empowering students to thrive in all areas of life.

“This program gives kids confidence, perseverance, and love—things they need to believe in themselves and handle real-world challenges,” Harris said.