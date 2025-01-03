San Bernardino Seeks Volunteers for its Annual Homeless Point-In-Time Count on January 23

The City of San Bernardino is asking members of the community to volunteer for its 2025 Homeless Point-in-Time Count (PITC), to be held on Thursday, January 23rd, from 5:15 am to 10:00 am. Participants will convene at the National Orange Show, Gate #10, located at 930 S. Arrowhead Avenue in San Bernardino.

“Tackling homelessness with compassion and urgency remains a critical priority for San Bernardino,” said San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran. “We call on our residents to stand together and be part of this meaningful effort to support those in need.”

The PITC is a Federally mandated activity created to identify the number of unhoused individuals throughout the nation. In addition to individuals living outdoors, the Count also includes individuals in emergency shelters, transitional housing and safe havens.

The results of the Count are used in determining funding allotments for programs and services in local communities. PITC surveys will occur throughout San Bernardino County on January 23rd.

“A complete and accurate count is essential to strategically address homelessness in the City,” said Cassandra Searcy, Deputy Director of Housing and Homelessness. “Volunteer participation is crucial for a successful Count, and we hope San Bernardino residents will once again turn out to be an important part of the solution.”

Volunteers will be deployed in teams throughout the City of San Bernardino to locate and identify unhoused individuals using a mobile app. They will also distribute backpacks filled with essential items to assist people they encounter.

To register to be a volunteer, please visit: https://sbchp.sbcounty.gov/community-projects/point-in-time-count/ and select the City of San Bernardino as the location to participate.

Volunteers may include anyone who would like to help address homelessness in San Bernardino, such as social service providers, educational institutions, faith-based organizations, local businesses, civic/nonprofit organizations, neighborhood associations, current and formerly homeless individuals, and community members.

All volunteers must be at least 18 years of age, have a “smart” phone/device to download and use the PITC App, and attend one of the eleven training sessions prior to the Count. The training is offered during the day and evening, both virtually or in-person between January 6 and January 21. Please visit: https://sbchp.sbcounty.gov/events/ to view the calendar with upcoming virtual volunteer trainings for the 2025 PITC.

One of the in-person trainings will take place on Thursday, January 9th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Norman F. Feldheym Central Library, located at 555 W. 6th Street, in San Bernardino.

For more information, please contact City of San Bernardino Homeless Coordinator Gabriela Leon at (909) 384-3372 extension 3611 or leon_ga@sbcity.org.