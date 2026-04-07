Colton Area Museum Draws Families for Easter Fun, Egg Hunt and Local Author Signing

On April 3, Colton families gathered at the Colton Area Museum for Easter festivities along with a book signing from Colton Alumni and Author Michael Chavez.

The museum members welcomed families into the museum, where they guided them on how to do the Easter themed crafts which included making your own Easter Bunny with googly eyes and tails and decorating a spring themed plate.

One of the children at the museum, Camila Flores, said “I liked doing all the arts and crafts stuff and when I got a lot of eggs.”

Councilmember Dr. Gonzalez (Dr. G) dresses up as the Easter Bunny so the attendees at the event could take a picture and meet him.

Also while attendees walked into the museum, they were met with Chavez who began selling and signing copies of his first children’s book “The Sock Drawer Family: The Mystery of the Missing Sock”.

Chavez was accompanied by his family, who were his inspirations and supporters for the book. He said, “We wrote the Sock Drawer Family book as a family project. When we did laundry there was one sock left and we’d ask my son where’s the other sock at? So we all had missing socks, after doing the laundry. So I thought it’d be cool to do a story about where do these missing socks go.”

Councilmember Dr. Gonzalez also made an appearance at the event where he dressed up as the Easter Bunny for the children and took pictures with them.

Once the event gained more traction, children were taken out to the front of the museum so they could participate in the Egg Hunt where they were all given bags so they could fit as much as they could until everyone had picked up all the eggs.

Since the reopening of the Colton Area Museum in 2024, few events have been held in the refurbished building; however, the staff hopes to host more local events in the upcoming future.

Author of The Sock Drawer Family, Michael Chavez poses with his inspiration for his book, his son and his wife.