Colton Business Shut Down: Rising Costs and Lack of Local Government Support Force Aroma De Café to Close

After exactly one year in business, Aroma De Café, a beloved community coffee shop in downtown Colton, closed its doors for the final time on Jan. 18, 2025. Known for its inviting atmosphere, high-quality offerings, and a 4.6-star rating on Yelp and Google, the shop quickly became a local favorite following its January 2024 opening. However, escalating costs and “insufficient support” from city officials ultimately led to its closure.

“It started getting expensive,” said owner Jesus “Chuy” Villarruel, a Colton native. “All my products went up from the day I opened to the day I closed, and it all doubled in price. I couldn’t keep up with local corporations.”

For the first six months, Aroma De Café was profitable, generating over $1,000 per month in surplus revenue. However, rising costs and external challenges soon eroded its financial stability. “The espresso coffee beans went from $10 to $15 for a 2-pound bag. My turkey and ham for sandwiches doubled, from $7 to $14,” Villarruel explained. Even after raising menu prices by 25 cents six months ago, the adjustments couldn’t offset the mounting expenses. Compounding the issue, Villarruel was locked into a $1,300 monthly, two-year lease for the 640-square-foot space, adding significant pressure to maintain consistent revenue.

Business declined further during the September 2024 wildfires, when local schools closed, leaving the café with only two or three customers for the entire week. By the end of the year, Villarruel found himself using $500 to $1,000 of his personal funds each month to keep the café afloat.

The challenges began even before Aroma De Café opened its doors. Despite making only minor structural changes to the leased space at 741 North La Cadena Drive, Suite A, Villarruel faced extensive delays in obtaining various permits. The process took nearly a year and added $30,000 in costs, including nearly $10,000 for architect-required designs to make minor adjustments to countertops. “The city made me get an architect for non-structural changes,” Villarruel said. “It delayed me by a year, and before I even opened the doors, I was already in the hole from paying the monthly lease without operating.”

Villarruel also criticized the lack of ongoing support from city officials. “When we opened, I had a couple of city council members show up to take a picture—and they never came back,” he said. He contrasted this with cities like Pomona, which he said actively support small businesses through programs and resources. “In Colton, I only see corporations opening up, which I guess is because they bring in more taxes. Small businesses don’t get the same support.”

Despite its financial struggles, Aroma De Café became a vital gathering spot for the community. From hosting a men’s Bible group on Saturdays to creating personal connections with customers, Villarruel made the café more than just a coffee shop. “One of the most rewarding parts was sitting down and talking to customers,” Villarruel said. “On Yelp, people would mention how I’d take the time to connect with them. That was special.”

As for what’s next, Villarruel plans to focus on his roles with the Riverside Highland Water Company and the California State Athletic Commission. He’s also considering launching a mobile version of Aroma De Café for local events. Reflecting on the experience, he shared advice for aspiring entrepreneurs. “If you have the funds, I recommend starting a small business. But I don’t recommend doing it in Colton,” he said.

Villarruel expressed his gratitude to the employees, his family, and loyal customers who supported him through the highs and lows. “You need a support system to make a business successful,” he said.

Although Aroma De Café has closed, it leaves behind a lasting impact on Colton, showcasing the challenges and triumphs of small business ownership.