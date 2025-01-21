January 23, 2025

Hundreds Celebrate Unity and Justice at San Bernardino’s Largest MLK Day Parade Yet

2 days ago Manny Sandoval

Former San Bernardino Councilmember Kimberly Calvin (top left) and First 5 San Bernardino Executive Director Karen Scott ( bottom right) on Jan. 20th, 2025.

The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce brought vibrant energy to downtown San Bernardino on Monday Jan. 20th, with its 5th Annual MLK Day Parade and Extravaganza, a growing celebration of unity and equality. Held along W. Fourth Street and centered in the former Stater Bros. parking lot, the event drew hundreds of families and community members despite heavy winds.

This year’s parade, the city’s largest yet, was led by former Councilwoman Kimberly Calvin and First 5 San Bernardino Executive Director Karen Scott, who graced one of the first floats as attendees cheered from the sidelines.

Parents, children, and residents from the San Bernardino City Unified School District (many of whom had children in the parade) lined the streets to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s enduring legacy of justice, freedom, and equality for all. The celebration showcased colorful floats, live performances , and cultural displays, uniting the community in a shared commitment to King’s vision.

With each passing year, the parade continues to grow, solidifying its place as one of the city’s most cherished traditions.

  • Two SBCUSD students raise their painted photos in honor of Dr. King on W. Fourth Street in downtown San Bernardino.
  • San Gorgonio High School’s band preparing for their big entrance in the annual parade.
  • The San Bernardino High School Band marching through cheers and proud community members.
  • Cajon High School’s cheerleading squad and band amping up the energy on N F Street.
