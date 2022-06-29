Colton Chamber of Commerce is hosting a TNT Firework Fundraiser for local business events and scholarships

From June 28th to July 4th at 6PM, the Colton Chamber of Commerce is selling fireworks at a TNT booth located at 1023 North Mt. Vernon, in Colton.

The raised funds will go towards the Chamber’s forthcoming luncheons, breakfasts, multi-chamber mixers and other networking events for small businesses and for all of its members in the City and its surrounding communities.

“We’re encouraging the community to come and visit our TNT Fireworks booth because we’re also raising money for our scholarship program. I’m also excited to announce a 10 percent hero discount for military, fire and law enforcement professionals, along with the same discount for Colton city employees and all of our chamber members,” said Chamber Coordinator Christina Gaitan.

The booth is currently filled with hundreds of fireworks, big and small, packages and individual fireworks.

“Since fireworks are allowed in Colton, we get to sell safe and sane fireworks at our booth and whoever is manning the booth will be more than happy to help the community decide which fireworks are best for them,” concluded Gaitan.

Fireworks box packages start at $26 and go up to $861. The biggest TNT boxes are The Perfect Show, The Big Time, The Big Deluxe, and The Big Bang.

To learn more about the Colton Chamber of Commerce, visit coltonchamber.org.