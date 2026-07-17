Colton’s 139th Birthday Replaces Fireworks With Drone Show, Highlights Affordable College Survey

Colton residents gathered at Municipal Park on Saturday, July 11, to celebrate the city’s 139th birthday with live entertainment, family activities, community resources and a nighttime drone show.

Coordinated by the city’s Community Services Department, the celebration featured a Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band, food vendors, carnival-style games, recreation class demonstrations, a magician and an adaptive sensory play area.

San Bernardino Valley College encouraged attendees to complete its three-question Affordable College Survey, which will help shape efforts to make higher education more attainable across the region during the next decade.

“We’re out here encouraging participation in our Affordable College Survey as we plan for the future, and those who take it get a free T-shirt,” SBVC President Dr. Gilbert Contreras told IECN.

Miss Colton pageant winners from 2025 place foam crowns on two young residents, one day ahead of the annual Teen and Miss Colton Pageant on July 12. .

A new Colton Police Department cadet speaks with Police Chief Anthony Vega, who stopped by the city’s birthday celebration to support personnel and engage with residents.

During IECN’s visit to the booth, an older attendee smiled as he received his shirt and carefully checked that it would fit. Participants could choose between “Century of Community Excellence” and “Valley Up” designs.

The survey remains available at sbccd.edu/AffordableCollege.

IECN also connected with Colton Police Chief Anthony Vega, Councilman John Echevarria and members of the Rotary Club of Colton as they engaged residents.

This year’s celebration moved from Colton High School because of construction. The city replaced fireworks with a drone show after determining that local public spaces could not safely accommodate the required fireworks fallout zone.

Colton Councilman John Echevarria visits the Community Services Department booth and receives a giveaway Frisbee from staff who helped coordinate the city’s birthday celebration.

Colton Fire Department cadets pose with department personnel while displaying fire service T-shirts during the city’s birthday celebration.