Colton Fire Department set to host Pancake Breakfast to celebrate Fire Prevention Week

On October 15th, from 9 AM to noon, at Station #1, Colton Fire Department (CFD) is hosting a Pancake Breakfast in honor of Fire Prevention Week.

Fire Prevention Week lands between October 9th and 15th every year to reinforce safety measures in the case of a fire, and CFD has an array of programs and demonstrations planned.

“The breakfast is free, and we’re cooking eggs, sausage, bacon, and pancakes, and we’ll, of course, have beverages on hand. In addition, we have a vehicle extraction planned, along with a tour of the fire station, a look at our fire apparatus, possibly a fire extinguisher demonstration, and lots of household fire prevention informational guides,” said CFD Captain Dave Santos.

While the community Pancake Breakfast is complimentary, donations are encouraged as they’ll go towards the department’s Explorer Program and Honor Guard.

“I am a product of our Explorer Program. The program must be properly funded as it allows us to reach out to youth in our city or neighboring cities who are interested in a career in fire service; or life skills like sending emails, cooking, changing tires, and more,” continued Santos.

Santos shared a few quick fire safety tips for those who cannot attend the Pancake Breakfast.

“The best way to prevent a house fire is to be proactive in keeping up with electrical and building codes, but I understand that is not always feasible. Fires are preventable and unpredictable – the best thing you can do is protect yourself and, if you can afford it, install sprinklers and make sure you have a working smoke detector,” Santos said.

Santos says that since smoke detector batteries typically last ten years now, it’s not always necessary to replace batteries yearly, but that it’s recommended to test the alarm annually.

“It’s always a good idea to ensure your smoke detectors are functioning. There are test buttons on smoke detectors, so it’s important to hit them annually to see if they function properly,” Santos said.

All four of CFD’s station’s fire personnel will be at the event.

Registration is unnecessary; just show up at 303 East E Street, Colton.

For more information, call (909) 370-5100.