Rialto resident Allene Langford Dixon celebrates 100th birthday with city council

Longtime Rialto Resident Allene Langford Dixon celebrates her 100th birthday on September 28th, 2022, a day on which the city council declared Allene Langford Dixon Day.

Dixon, born in Prescott, Arkansas, to Claudia and George Langford, now lives in Rialto with her daughter.

“After graduating high school and attending nursing school, Allene married Rayburn Dixon (whom she met in high school) in St. Louis before moving to San Bernardino in 1942,” said Mayor Pro Tem Ed Scott.

Dixon is a retired nurses aide and ward clerk from San Bernardino Community Hospital and has five children, eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

“I had the privilege of going to her home, meeting with her family, and I have to tell you she is sharp as a tack. On Saturday, the Rialto Police and Fire departments went by her house to wish her a happy birthday and the fire department presented her with a rocking chair,” continued Scott.

During the proclamation, Scott presented Dixon’s daughter, Roslin Middleton, with a certificate of recognition from Supervisor Joe Baca Jr.

“I’d like to thank Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., the City of Rialto, Mayor Deborah Robertson, and Mayor Pro Tem Ed Scott, who was gracious enough to sit with my mom and talk to her. My mother was shocked and at a lost for words, and my mother could talk. She was so thankful to the fire and police department, who embraced her; we thank you all,” said Middleton.

Dixon is known to volunteer much of her time at her church and is a lover of family and Family Feud, the TV show.

“This is a wonderful family, and they are the nicest people you can ever meet in your life. I want to thank her family for taking such good care of their mom. Happy birthday Allene,” concluded Scott.