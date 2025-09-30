Senator Gómez Reyes Leads Survivor Lap as 20th Colton Relay for Life Honors Lives Lost With Luminarias

The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life marked its 20th year in the Colton and Grand Terrace community on Sept. 27 at Colton High School’s football stadium.

First introduced by the American Cancer Society 40 years ago, the annual fundraising walk has raised nearly $7 billion worldwide, with events spanning across 35 countries on six continents.

Throughout the year, volunteers from 45 registered teams organized fundraising activities that culminated in the daylong Relay. Team members walked the track to honor survivors, caregivers, and those who lost their lives to cancer. Proceeds from each event support research, advocacy and patient services.

The traditional opening lap, dedicated to survivors of all ages, celebrated resilience and strength. Attendees lined the track, cheering as survivors—including District 29 Sen. Eloise Gómez Reyes—waved to the supportive crowd.

“I also relay for my mom Priscilla Coyazo, my dad Blas Coyazo and my brother Rico Coyazo who all had cancer as well and passed away,” survivor Christina Coyazo said. “They are my reason to Relay and to keep fighting to find a cure.”

The caregiver lap followed, recognizing those who dedicate time, resources and compassion to supporting loved ones through cancer. Aztec dance group Makuill Ollin Ocelotl performed traditional dances and blessed Minnie’s Kids Camp to open the children’s activity area.

San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca Sr. contributed a $1,000 donation to support the fundraising effort. Music, themed laps, games and performances kept participants energized throughout the day as they shared memories of loved ones and offered encouragement to others facing the disease.

At the Fight Back booth, sisters Melissa Ramirez Estrada and Michelle Ruiz provided education on cancer prevention, screenings and healthy lifestyles. Ruiz invited participants to take on physical challenges for prizes while encouraging them to commit to prevention.

“Make a pledge for 365 days a year to fight cancer,” Ruiz said. “Get screenings, eat healthy, be physically active—do everything you can to fight back against cancer.”

The Relay concluded with the emotional Luminaria ceremony. As stadium lights dimmed, the track glowed with bags bearing the names of those lost to the disease. The moment, filled with reflection and tears, also shone as a symbol of hope that a cure will one day be found.

