SBCUSD Hosts Series of Free Native American Family Culture Nights

The San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) announces its annual series of free American Indian Education Family Culture Nights, which will run through May 2024.

These engaging events aim to foster unity, respect and understanding by providing an opportunity for students and families to explore and appreciate the richness of Native American traditions, customs and history. There are currently 117 identified Native American students enrolled in SBCUSD schools.

The purpose of these special events is to provide an immersive experience that showcases the vibrant and diverse cultures of Native American tribes. Attendees can look forward to a variety of activities, interactive displays and performances that highlight the rich traditions, arts, crafts, dances, music and storytelling customs unique to Native American cultures. Families will have opportunities to participate in workshops where they can learn traditional crafts, taste authentic native cuisine and listen to captivating stories passed down through generations.

By hosting these free events, SBCUSD not only enriches the cultural education of its students but also encourages families from across San Bernardino and Highland to participate and gain a deeper understanding of Native American culture.

All events are free, open to all SBCUSD families and take place on designated Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Professional Development Center, 4030 Georgia Blvd. in San Bernardino.

Mark you calendars for the following dates:

November 9, 2023

December 14, 2023

January 11, 2024

February 8, 2024

February 22, 2024

March 7, 2024

April 4, 2024

April 18, 2024

May 2, 2024

Call (909) 473-2077 to learn more about the District’s Title VI American Indian Education program.