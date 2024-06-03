June 3, 2024

Colton High Yellowjackets Soar with Pride at Triumphant Graduation Ceremony on May 23rd

Community News

All photos by Rich Corral - Colton High students making their way down the red carpet to their seats ahead of the ceremony.

  • Prideful students decorated in their colton regalia and leis, awaiting their names to be announced.
  • Congratulations Class of 2024! This is only the beginning.
