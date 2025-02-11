Colton Police Boosts Patrol and Investigations with In-Car Cameras and DOJ-Funded Forensic Equipment

The Colton Police Department is strengthening public safety and investigative precision with the addition of Axon’s Fleet 3 Advanced In-Car Camera Systems and new high-resolution forensic cameras funded through a Department of Justice (DOJ) grant.

Funded in part by $356,414 from San Bernardino County Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr.’s discretionary funds, the in-car camera system was unanimously approved by the Colton City Council during its February 4 meeting. The remaining cost, totaling $475,218.23, will be covered by the police department’s budget, with full implementation expected by June 2025.

The new in-car cameras will integrate with the Axon body-worn cameras already in use, enhancing officers’ ability to document incidents in real time.

“Officers on patrol need to have the equipment necessary to effectively collect evidence for building strong cases against criminal offenders and protect the city’s interests,” said Colton Police Chief Anthony Vega.

Supervisor Baca highlighted the role of technology in bolstering public confidence and officer accountability.

“Investing in tools that improve public safety and transparency is a top priority,” Baca said. “These in-car cameras will not only help officers in their day-to-day operations but also strengthen trust and accountability within the community.”

DOJ Grant Enhances Evidence Collection for Criminal Investigations

Alongside the in-car cameras, the Colton Police Department is investing in high-end forensic photography equipment through a DOJ Justice Assistance Grant (JAG). The federal grant program allocates funding based on crime statistics, allowing cities to apply for resources that support law enforcement operations.

“We really were in need of high-end camera equipment for criminal scenes like shootings and domestic violence cases because, in court, high-resolution photos can be more effective than video,” said Colton Police Lieutenant Wilson. “We are going to purchase Nikon cameras, which will help our detectives document scenes with better clarity.”

The grant will also fund essential accessories such as camera cases and tripods, items that are often difficult to cover within the department’s standard budget.

“Pictures to a jury mean everything,” Wilson said. “Better documentation leads to stronger cases, and these grants allow us to secure the tools necessary to uphold justice.”

Beyond investigative purposes, the new cameras will also support community outreach efforts, including National Night Out and other public events, where the department’s public relations officer will use them to enhance event documentation.

With these technological investments, the Colton Police Department is advancing its commitment to transparency, evidence-based policing, and stronger case-building for criminal investigations.