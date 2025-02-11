San Bernardino Appoints Tanya Romo as Acting City Manager—But Where Does That Leave Rochelle Clayton?

The San Bernardino City Council unanimously appointed Tanya Romo as acting city manager during a closed session meeting on Feb. 10, marking a key development as the city prepares for a nationwide search for a permanent city manager, a process expected to take two to six months.

The decision follows months of uncertainty regarding city leadership, with community members previously advocating for Rochelle Clayton to be appointed as the permanent city manager. Clayton, who was hired as deputy city manager on April 15, 2024, has nearly 30 years of experience in public agencies across the Inland Empire, including serving as assistant city manager for the City of Menifee. In October 2024, the city council voted to offer her the permanent city manager position, but the contract never returned for final approval.

Despite speculation, Clayton remains in her position as deputy city manager, while Romo steps into the acting city manager role until a permanent hire is made. The city’s leadership structure currently consists of:

Acting City Manager – Tanya Romo, responsible for overseeing city operations and day-to-day management.

– Tanya Romo, responsible for overseeing city operations and day-to-day management. Assistant City Manager – Fred Luis, supporting long-term administrative functions.

– Fred Luis, supporting long-term administrative functions. Deputy City Manager – Rochelle Clayton, managing programs and services under the city and assistant city manager.

The appointment of an acting city manager is a temporary measure as San Bernardino moves forward with its recruitment process. Councilmember Treasure Ortiz, who made the motion to appoint Romo, emphasized that this decision was part of the city’s preparation for that transition.

“I want the community to understand that this decision is in the best interest of our city,” Ortiz said. “While Councilmembers Knauss, Sanchez, Shorett, and Ibarra may not have supported the process, we are moving forward with recruiting a permanent city manager, and this appointment is part of that preparation.”

Tensions flared at the Feb. 10 meeting when Ortiz raised concerns over the hiring process for a consultant brought in to assist with the transition. She questioned why the contract had not been publicly executed or approved by the council.

“Would we not need a publicly executed contract approved by council to come forward first to work with a consultant?” Ortiz asked. “And why was it not agendized the same way it was last time if that is what we are doing?”

The city attorney, Albert Maldonado (from BBK), responded that the contract did not require public approval because the agreement fell under the city clerk’s signing authority, which applies to expenditures below $50,000—far below the $100,000 threshold that would have required a council vote.

“There is no contract prepared. There is nothing before the council,” the attorney said. “No, we do not need to approve this publicly. It’s under the signing authority, so because of the dollar threshold, it does not have to come in open session to be approved.”

Ortiz pushed back, stating that similar contracts had historically been brought before the council for transparency.

“I’ve always seen contracts come before council, so I just want to make sure,” she said. “Because as we have been previously agendizing this topic—that is where my concern comes from.”

Councilmember Fred Shorett dismissed the discussion, interrupting Ortiz’s questioning.

“Is this an appropriate discussion? This is not agendized. This is not a procurement process,” Shorett said, raising his voice. “You answered the question that she [the city clerk] has authority to sign.”

Councilmember Theodore Sanchez, who is facing a recall effort, insisted that the hiring process had been properly directed.

“Yes, yes it was, we directed staff,” Sanchez said.

Ortiz countered, pointing out that the city attorney—not staff—had been given direction, raising concerns over who actually had signing authority.

“No, we directed the city attorney, and the city attorney does not have signing authority in our city,” Ortiz said. “Which is why I’m asking for clarification under our procurement standards.”

The city attorney attempted to halt the discussion, stating, “My advice is we are getting into the substance of what was discussed in closed session, so I don’t want us to go any further.”

Ortiz remained firm, stressing that transparency was essential.

“What I don’t want to see happen is that because people believe something can and cannot be said in closed session, we are then going to come to the public and go in another direction,” she said. “The direction was very clear. I don’t feel comfortable having a consultant come into the room if we are not going through the correct procurement process. I want to make sure there are no missteps in what should have been done publicly.”

Maldonado maintained that “no missteps have been made.”

To address confusion surrounding the leadership transition, Ortiz announced she will host a Facebook Live at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11 to provide additional details and clarify the council’s decision.

“Many people do not realize that San Bernardino has an acting city manager, an assistant city manager, and a deputy city manager,” Ortiz said. “Tanya Romo is acting city manager until a permanent hire is made, and Rochelle Clayton remains in her deputy city manager role.”

Romo, who has worked for the City of San Bernardino for more than 15 years, has held several key positions, including deputy city manager, neighborhood & customer service operations manager, assistant to the city manager, and executive assistant to the city manager. Before joining San Bernardino’s administration, she held executive and administrative roles at the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the City of Montebello.

As acting city manager, Romo will oversee city operations until a permanent city manager is hired, a process that could take up to six months. Her first city council meeting in her new role is scheduled for Feb. 19 at the Feldheym Library, with closed session at 4 p.m. and open session at 5 p.m.