Colton pride was front and center at the city’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Colton’s Tree Lighting Ceremony was held on November 30th, in front of City Hall and dozens of prideful community members and dignitaries.

The Community Services Department coordinated event began with a live Christmas performance of Jingle Bells by students from various Colton elementary schools.

“Thank you to all of the departments who participated in coordinating this event. It’s now time to get this tree lit,” said Mayor Frank Navarro.

Before lighting the tree, Navarro, who also brought the council to the stage, got the crowd riled up by having them chant “Colton.”

Navarro could be heard saying, “Who are we?” Before the crowd chanted, “Colton.”

He then counted down from 10, and the lights beamed bright as soon as the crowd counted down to zero.

The tree will continue to be lit at sunset until the end of the year.

To view a livestream of the Tree Lighting Ceremony, follow @ColtonCSD on Facebook.