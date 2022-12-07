World renowned glassblowers and collaborating brothers, Einar and Jamex De La Torre perform exhibition at SBVC

San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) students were in for a treat on Wednesday, November 30th, as Einar and Jamex De La Torre performed a live exhibition at SBVC in front of a few dozen students.

The SBVC Art Department coordinated exhibition was held at the college’s glassblowing studio, where the Guadalajara natives created a three foot heart glass sculpture.

“Today we live and work on both sides of the border – The Guadalupe Valley in Baja California, México, and in San Diego. The complexities of our immigrant experience and contradicting bicultural identities, as well as our current life and practice on both sides of the border, inform our art’s narrative and aesthetics,” said the brothers.

The World Renowned Glassblowers, the De La Torre Brothers, have won The USA Artists Fellowship award, The Louis Comfort Tiffany Award, The Joan Mitchell Foundation Award, and The San Diego Art Prize.

After the two and a half hour exhibition, the brothers had the students step out of the studio, which was loud due to the machinery and hot because of the burners, to host a live Q&A.

One student named Jacob Anderson asked, “What is a piece of advice you’d give to aspiring students like us?”

“The only way you can make a masterpiece is by not thinking about making a masterpiece.

Create for yourself and not by the standards of society. Make it your own,” concluded the De La Torre Brothers.

According to Einar and Jamex De La Torre’s website ,”their approach is additive, constantly combining material and meaning. Influences range from religious iconography to German expressionism while also paying homage to Mexican vernacular arts and pre-Columbian art. In the last 15 years they have been creating photo mural installations and using Lenticular printing as a major part of their repertoire.”

To learn more about SBVC and its art department, visit valleycollege.edu.