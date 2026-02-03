February 6, 2026

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Colton Scholarship Pageant Opens Applications for 2026, Free Entry for Local Students

3 days ago Manny Sandoval

Photo by Denise Berver: Members of the 2025 Miss and Teen Miss Colton court — who are visiting local high schools this spring to answer questions and encourage applicants — pose on stage after being crowned June 29, 2025.

Applications are now being accepted for the Teen and Miss Colton Scholarship Pageant, a Rotary Club of Colton program open to eligible participants in the Colton area.

“It’s official,” said Erlinda Armendariz, board president of the Rotary Club of Colton and pageant director. “If you live, work or go to school in the Colton area, you are eligible to enter.”

The deadline to enter is May 30, Armendariz said. The pageant will be held July 12, 2026, at Whitmer Auditorium located at Colton High School, at 3 PM. 

Age divisions are Teen, ages 15–17, and Miss, ages 18–25.

She added that students who attend any of the high schools in the Colton Joint Unified School District are eligible to enter. “If you attend San Bernardino Valley College or any other college in the area and live in Colton you are eligible,” Armendariz said.

She added that organizers have been visiting local campuses to answer questions for potential entrants.

“The Rotary Club of Colton along with several of our current queens and princesses will be stopping by the Colton, Grand Terrace and Bloomington High Schools during lunch hour throughout February, March, April, and May to answer any questions students might have regarding entering the pageant,” Armendariz said.

She heavily emphasized there is no entry fee for participants. “It’s free to enter,” she said. “This event is free to those that enter because we depend on local businesses to sponsor a contestant.”

Anyone with questions can contact Armendariz at (951) 833-3306.

