Colton Tree Lighting at Civic Center Highlights Strong Spirit of Community

The locals of Colton gathered around as Mayor Frank Navarro began the countdown to light the tree for their annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in front of Colton’s Civic Center on December 3rd.

Starting at 5:30 PM, vendors were out selling food, beverages, and trinkets for purchase. The first 100 people who signed in for the event were able to receive free hot chocolate.

Los Brujas Cafe invited customers with a variety of both warm and cool beverages for purchase.

Once locals began to fill up the streets, Mayor Navarro made an announcement sharing the festivities that were in store such as the photo-booth with Santa, the time the tree itself would be lit, and why community as a whole is important.

Council member. Dr. G shared Navarro’s sentiment saying, “Oh, I think it’s important for community engagement. And when the city comes together, we’re stronger. We’re very strong, and we have a community presence.”

An attendee and former Colton alumni, Nathan Perez said, “Honestly I like coming to these things because it’s cool to see what the City does for the community and they’re never boring.”

The performances included some of Colton’s elementary Christmas Carolers and Colton High’s Band performing a few Christmas classics.

The coordination of the event was one that has been in the works for some time, Dr. G said, “A lot of planning goes into it, it’s basically the efforts of our community services department. It’s a large group, a very strong department that we have. They plan all the events and it’s a very large department, and they put it all together, they set up, they run it, and they tear it down.”

After the tree was lit and the festivities concluded, locals can anticipate the annual Christmas Parade on December 13, which will start at 10 AM and begin at 135 W Valley Blvd.

Mayor Frank Navarro thanks locals for attending the tree lighting and enlightens them on the importance of togetherness during the holidays.