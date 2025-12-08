December 9, 2025

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Redlands Unified to Vote Dec. 9 on Banning Black-Authored ‘Push,’ ‘The Bluest Eye’ Despite Review

1 min read
23 hours ago Community News

Redlands Unified's Board Room is located at 25 West Lugonia Avenue, Redlands.

On Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 6:00 p.m., the Redlands Unified School District Board of Education will vote on whether to ban two critically acclaimed books, Push by Sapphire and The Bluest Eye by Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison.

Both titles, written by Black authors, were selected by credentialed district librarians. They have been subsequently challenged under the district’s newly revised Board Policy 1312.2.

While RUSD previously maintained a long-standing policy for reviewing challenged instructional materials, the policy was revised following a shift to a conservative majority on the Board. The district invested resources to assemble these committees, ensuring that the review process was thorough, balanced, and aligned with policy. 

“These committees required both time and district funds to complete their work, and they recommended that these books remain available to students,” said a representative of Together for Redlands. “We urge the Board to respect the integrity of that process. Ignoring the committees’ findings would undermine the policy the Board adopted and waste valuable district resources.”

The meeting will take place in the RUSD Board Room at 25 West Lugonia Avenue in Redlands. Members of the public and press are encouraged to attend.

Tags:
SAC Health just cut the ribbon on its new healthcare campus in San Bernardino. Catch the full news segment we shot in partnership with the IE Journalism Hub & Fund.

More Stories

2 min read

Colton Tree Lighting at Civic Center Highlights Strong Spirit of Community

2 hours ago Daphne Marquez
2 min read

Rialto High Band Earns Historic Finish, Advances to State Championships

4 days ago Manny Sandoval
8 min read

Redlands Public Market in Historic Packing House Battles Slow First Year After $11 Million Overhaul

2 weeks ago Manny Sandoval

You may have missed

2 min read

Colton Tree Lighting at Civic Center Highlights Strong Spirit of Community

2 hours ago Daphne Marquez
1 min read

Redlands Unified to Vote Dec. 9 on Banning Black-Authored ‘Push,’ ‘The Bluest Eye’ Despite Review

23 hours ago Community News
3 min read

Alternative Financing: Real Options for Inland Empire Small Businesses When Banks Say “No”

4 days ago Contributing Writer
2 min read

SCAG Survey: 1 in 10 SoCal Homes Overcrowded as Inland Empire Families Struggle With Childcare, Housing Costs

4 days ago Community News