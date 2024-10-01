October 4, 2024

Colton Woman’s Club Joins Nationwide Effort to Combat Hunger on National Day of Service

2 days ago Community News

(center) Colton Woman's Club President Delma Ledesma, (left) 1st, VP Darlene Bush-Lobato and (right) Officer Judy Dishaw.

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) Colton Woman’s Club announced the kickoff of the inaugural National Day of Service (NDS), spotlighting food insecurity and hunger in the United States. This year’s NDS was  scheduled for Saturday, September 28, nationwide. GFWC clubs nationwide are participating to  help increase public awareness and to provide food resources to residents/families in their communities.  

“The GFWC National Day of Service is an exciting opportunity for our clubwomen to demonstrate their volunteer know-how,” said Suellen Brazil, International President. “The  GFWC tagline is ‘Living the Volunteer Spirit!,’ which is the essence of this national public  awareness campaign about hunger and food insecurity. It takes a village of concerned community leaders, public servants, and compassionate neighbors to solve hunger.”  

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 34 million people in the U.S. are food insecure, 9 million children are hungry, 53 million people turned to food banks following COVID 19 due to unemployment, and 100 percent of U.S. counties have families suffering from food insecurity. “These statistics are staggering”, said Delma Ledesma, GFWC Colton Woman’s  Club President; “GFWC Clubwomen work tirelessly to be of service to their local communities.  Hunger and food insecurity represents an issue that if everyone works together, no one in the  United States need to suffer.”  

 The Colton Woman’s Club donated 280 lbs. of non-perishable food to the Luque Center for  their distribution.

