October 4, 2024

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Dads and Daughters Dazzle at Colton Rotary’s Inaugural Father-Daughter Dance

1 min read
9 hours ago Manny Sandoval

Colton Dads and daughters enjoying the evening, including Councilmember John Echevarria.

Glittering dresses, proud fathers, and beaming daughters filled the Colton American Legion Post 155 on Friday night as the Rotary Club of Colton hosted its first annual Father-Daughter Dance. The event, a celebration of family bonds and community spirit, drew participants of all ages for a night of dining, dancing, and laughter.

Juan’s Tacos provided dinner, while DJ Ralphie kept the dance floor lively with music that had fathers and daughters alike showing off their moves. Guests, dressed in their best, enjoyed singing, dancing, and countless smiles throughout the evening.

“We try to make our events family-oriented, and we’re reaching out to different age groups in the community,” said Rotary Club President Erlinda Armendariz. “The Father-Daughter Dance helps us raise funds for programs like sending kids to camp, providing dictionaries to third graders, supporting speech contest winners, and offering scholarships.”

The Rotary Club aims to make the Father-Daughter Dance an annual tradition, with hopes of drawing even more families next year. “Whether you’re a father, grandfather, stepdad, or guardian, this is an opportunity to create lasting memories with your daughters or granddaughters,” Armendariz added.

