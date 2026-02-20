Colton Youth Council Goes Inside Agua Mansa Power Plant, Gaining Rare Behind-the-Scenes Look at City’s Electric Operations

Last week was the February meeting of the City of Colton Youth Council. Starting in August each year, the Youth Council meets monthly throughout the school year to learn about leadership, the history of Colton, and the basic operations of our city. The focus last week was on the Colton Electric Department, which was highlighted by a presentation given by Electric Utility Director Charles Berry. Included in this session were handouts, a video, and a tour of the monumental Agua Mansa Power Plant.

Located at 2040 Agua Mansa Rd., the entire session was done on-site, where students, after an informational round-table discussion, had a guided tour throughout the Agua Mansa Power Plant (AMPP), surrounded by heavy machinery, powerful transformers, and miles of high-powered cable lines. Of course, the students were required to don hard hats and wear comfortable but sturdy walking shoes to be able to maneuver over dirt, asphalt, and gravel. “I sure had fun learning about electric power in Colton,” exclaimed Ava Diaz, one of the students, who added, “That huge engine (turbine) was amazing!”

Previous topics thus far included Youth Leadership, Community Services, the Police and Fire Departments, and the City Manager. The students have met each of the directors and were given opportunities to ask questions and see firsthand the departments/facilities associated with each guest speaker topic. According to the program schedule, two more sessions are planned—Public Works and Economic Development—culminating with a final Youth Council recognition at the City Council meeting. “It was a privilege meeting our Youth Council. Their commitment to our community’s future is inspiring,” commented Charles Berry, who not only gave the presentation but also guided the students on the AMPP tour.

The members of the Youth Council are Ava Diaz, Samantha Sandoval, Kaitlyn Torres, Jasmin Lopez Herrera, and Leah Ornelas. All of the students attend Colton High School and have been accepted as members of the Youth Council by demonstrating leadership skills, academic excellence, and receiving recommendations from their teachers. DrG is the founder and director of the Colton Youth Council, which originally started in 2016.

The purpose of the Youth Council is to educate and inspire outstanding students who have demonstrated great potential for becoming future community leaders, and to teach them about leadership, Colton history, and civic service. The City of Colton continues to support this program and looks forward to their continued development and involvement in civic affairs, and will formally recognize them in April for their year-long participation in this valued program.