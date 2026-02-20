Rialto Students Think Two Moves Ahead: After-School Chess Program Builds Strategy, Focus and Confidence

Black-and-white chess pieces move with precision as Garcia Elementary School fifth grader Elyza Camargo studies the chessboard, already thinking two steps ahead.

During a recent after-school day, a quiet tension filled the room with several matches going at once. Classmates compete head-to-head in what is often called the “Game of Kings.” The students learned the game from teacher Lazaro Serna through the ELOP (Expanded Learning Opportunities Program) after-school chess program at Dr. Ernest Garcia Elementary School.

The strategy, patience, and focus required extend well beyond the board, sharpening skills that carry into the classroom.

“I found it very interesting when Mr. Serna introduced it to us,” said Elyza, who has participated in chess for several years. “I like that it’s a critical thinking game. You have to think about where you move next. It’s really fun, it’s really enjoyable.”

The chess program is part of the Rialto Unified School District’s Expanded Learning Opportunities Program, which provides before-school, after-school, and non-instructional day enrichment activities designed to enrich academics while giving students space to explore new interests.

“The Expanded Learning Opportunities program allows students to participate in after-school activities that enhance their education and combine learning with having fun,” said Norberto Perez, Executive Director of the District’s Expanded Learning Programs. “This allows students to learn, grow, and experience programs that may not be available during regular school time.”

The popular chess program recently culminated in the district’s Chess Masters tournament, where 20 students from several schools competed on a Saturday. It’s just one of the many engaging programs available for students.

Through ELOP, students across Rialto Unified can participate in programs that vary by school site, including on-demand and targeted tutoring, culinary arts, Books and Brushes, cultural dance, chess, sports, and drone programs. In addition to after-school offerings, students also have access to 30 days of non-instructional enrichment opportunities throughout the school year, including during select instructional breaks.

Students at Samuel W. Simpson Elementary School perform choreography during an African dance program rehearsal offered through Rialto USD’s Expanded Learning Opportunities Program. Through ELOP, students engage in creative, collaborative activities that support both personal growth and academic development.



At Garcia Elementary, chess is more than a competition. Students sharpen problem-solving skills, build concentration, and develop resilience with every match. At nearby Samuel W. Simpson Elementary School, students in the African Dance Club channel that same focus into rhythm and movement. Through coordinated choreography and cultural expression, students build teamwork, confidence, and discipline — skills that support their growth in the classroom and beyond.

Opportunities like these offer students a chance to try new things and maybe even find their new passion. For Elyza, the lessons continue long after the matches end. Inspired by what she’s learned in the program, she purchased a chessboard and timer to play with her siblings and cousins at home — taking an after-school activity and making it part of her everyday life.