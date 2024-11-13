Rising from Adversity: Chief Anthony Vega Transforms Colton PD with Bold Initiatives in Staffing, Homelessness Outreach, and Tech-Driven Policing

The city of Colton welcomed Chief of Police Anthony Vega in June 2024, ushering in a new era of hope and transformation for its law enforcement department. With a vision of enhancing staffing, expanding resources for the unhoused, and leveraging advanced technology, Vega is dedicated to modernizing the department to meet the unique needs of the Colton community.

Vega’s journey to this leadership role is a testament to resilience, perseverance, and a deep commitment to family. Born in Orange County and raised across various cities in San Bernardino County, he grew up with a single mother who made countless sacrifices to support him and his brother. Moving frequently, he attended several schools, including North Park Elementary and Alta Loma High School, before he was faced with a life-altering challenge — becoming a father at just 17. This responsibility led him to leave high school, but instead of giving up, Vega chose to fight for a better future. He worked three jobs, eventually obtaining his GED and starting a path that would ultimately lead him to earn two master’s degrees.

“I’m not embarrassed to say that I had to quit school and get a GED,” Vega shared. “I fought hard to become educated and build a career in law enforcement. When I started in this field, education wasn’t emphasized. But, I wanted to set an example for my kids — to show them that education matters.”

As he took on the demands of fatherhood and multiple jobs, Vega balanced the pressures of daily life with an unyielding drive to succeed. His commitment to education began in the early 2000s, when he enrolled in Coastline Community College, studying online while working full-time. His children were his inspiration; he didn’t want to impose high academic expectations on them without setting an example. By 2008, he had earned his associate degree, followed by a bachelor’s in criminal justice and police management from Union Institute & University. He continued his education journey, motivated by his family and his own desire to serve his community with greater knowledge and skill.

In 2013, however, Vega faced another moment of doubt. Balancing work in the Navy Reserves, a demanding full-time job, and his children’s active involvement in sports, he questioned whether pursuing his master’s degree was taking too much time away from his family. Yet, his wife and children dispelled his fears.

“My wife called me downstairs one night, and she had both of my kids at the counter,” Vega recounted. “She asked them directly, ‘Do you think Dad should continue going to school? How do you feel?’ And across the board, my kids told me I was engaging with them. I thought I was neglecting them, but they reassured me that I was there.”

Encouraged by his family’s unwavering support, Vega completed his first master’s degree in public administration from National University, with his children and wife cheering him on every step of the way. Most recently, in March 2024, he earned a second master’s degree in public safety from the University of Virginia — a current, relevant program that Vega feels keeps him fresh and capable in a changing field.

“Looking back, my family and I see my education as a wise investment,” Vega said. “It has paid off, not only in my career but in showing my children that hard work and sacrifice lead to something greater.”

Throughout his journey, Vega’s grandparents were also a significant source of support. His grandmother, who was present at his swearing-in ceremony and pinned his badge, filled many of the emotional gaps in his life. His late grandfather, whom Vega cherished deeply, had a powerful influence on him, even giving him a Colt 1911 pistol upon graduating from the police academy — a memento that symbolizes the values he brings to his work every day.

Bringing a Fresh Perspective to Colton’s Law Enforcement

After serving five years with the Rialto Police Department as a captain in support services and operations, Vega felt ready for a new challenge. His familiarity with Colton and surrounding areas through his previous role as a detective in the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department made this transition a natural fit.

“Colton has always been a respected agency in the law enforcement community,” Vega remarked. “When I had the opportunity to join, it felt like the right place to bring the experience I’d gained. I was familiar with the community’s needs and wanted to make a difference here.”

Since taking on his new role, Vega has prioritized addressing staffing shortages, recognizing this as a critical step to ensuring the community receives the level of service it deserves. At his arrival, the department had ten sworn vacancies, which they have since reduced to five. Colton’s police force currently consists of 60 sworn officers and 97 total employees, including a robust community services unit. The department has successfully filled several key non-sworn positions, ensuring that calls for non-emergency situations, such as traffic collisions and car break-ins, are handled efficiently.

“Our goal is to build a team that serves Colton effectively,” Vega stated. “We’ve made progress by filling positions, bringing in officers from different agencies, and adding to our ranks through the academy.”

Innovative Programs to Address Homelessness and Mental Health

Recognizing that public safety extends beyond conventional policing, Vega has introduced innovative programs to address the complex issues of homelessness and mental health within Colton. One of his early initiatives was expanding the Multi-Agency Enforcement Team (MET), which deals with non-conventional crimes, such as trespassing and illegal camping. The team’s capacity was doubled in July 2024, allowing for a more comprehensive response to these pressing issues.

On October 1, the department introduced the Social Work Action Group (SWAG), a contracted nonprofit organization that provides services to unhoused individuals five days a week. The program focuses on guiding individuals toward resources that support sustainable living, such as obtaining identification cards to access benefits, assisting with medical appointments, and connecting them to housing and mental health resources.

“After listening to concerns from both staff and the community, I knew we couldn’t wait to act on the homelessness crisis,” Vega explained. “We needed a program that offered real solutions — one that provided more than just enforcement but a way out for those in need. SWAG gives people that chance.”

In October alone, the city saw three individuals transition from homelessness into a pathway toward self-sufficiency, with two remaining in stable living situations. By partnering with organizations like SWAG and leveraging the resources of the MET team, Vega is committed to fostering long-term change and stability for Colton’s vulnerable populations.

A Commitment to Community Safety and Technological Advancements

Under Vega’s leadership, the department is working to modernize its approach to crime prevention through advanced technology. Plans are underway to implement Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) systems, which will help officers apprehend criminals more efficiently and solve crimes by quickly identifying suspect vehicles. Additionally, Vega has prioritized expanding the department’s body-worn camera and dashboard camera platforms to ensure transparency and accountability in all interactions.

“We’re exploring ways to integrate cutting-edge technology that enables our officers to protect the community better and respond faster,” Vega said. “These advancements will also improve our operational efficiency and address concerns around city liability.”

Vega has also prioritized staffing a dedicated traffic unit to address growing concerns in high-traffic areas like Reche Canyon. Utilizing funding from the Office of Traffic Safety, Vega aims to allocate personnel specifically for traffic-related issues, alleviating the strain on general patrol officers and ensuring focused attention on this critical area.

Empowering the Community Through Increased Engagement and New Roles

Recognizing that community engagement is at the heart of effective policing, Vega is working to enhance the department’s relationship with Colton residents. In addition to the traffic unit, he plans to establish a community liaison position to address issues such as retail theft and build partnerships with local businesses. This new role aligns with Proposition 36, which passed in California on November 5th, strengthens penalties for certain crimes affecting business owners, ensuring they feel supported and secure within the city.

“The people of Colton deserve to feel safe in their neighborhoods and businesses,” Vega emphasized. “By addressing retail theft directly and prioritizing community engagement, we’re creating an environment where businesses can thrive and residents feel valued.”

Vega’s leadership is characterized by his commitment to nurturing a strong, capable team within the department. He recently announced key promotions for a captain, lieutenant, and sergeant, which will take effect on November 23. “Building a strong leadership team is essential for where we’re heading,” he stated. “It’s a necessary step to ensure we’re well-prepared to face any challenges ahead.”

Looking to the Future

As Vega looks toward the future, he plans to conduct a comprehensive staffing study in preparation for the new budget cycle beginning in July 2025. His vision includes increasing the department’s workforce to keep pace with Colton’s growth and evolving needs, with an emphasis on specialized roles that support both community engagement and investigative divisions.

“It’s an honor to lead this department, and I am grateful for the support from the community, elected officials, and the incredible team here,” Vega reflected. “Together, we’re turning the page, and I’m optimistic about the direction we’re moving in.”

Chief Anthony Vega’s story exemplifies resilience, dedication, and the power of education and family support. His commitment to building a safe, connected, and supportive community in Colton is already making an impact. With his innovative approach and unwavering dedication to public service, Vega is poised to bring lasting positive change to Colton’s law enforcement landscape.