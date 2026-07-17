Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation Marks 40 Years of Tribal Gaming Leadership and Community Impact

Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation, which reclaimed its ancestral name in 2025 to restore its pre-colonial identity, is marking 40 years of Tribal government gaming leadership; a journey rooted in exercise of sovereignty, resilience and community stewardship.

What began in 1986 as a bingo hall has enabled the Nation to evolve from tribal government gaming with Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in Highland to include commercial gaming with Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas in its portfolio. The Nation is the first and only Native American tribe to wholly own and operate a casino in America’s gaming capital.

Over four decades, the Nation has demonstrated how Tribal government gaming can serve as a powerful vehicle for self-determination, economic growth and long-term community investment.

“Gaming has always been about more than economic opportunity. When regulated with integrity and the rule of law while being grounded in Tribal values, it becomes a disciplined and accountable model for economic growth —one that strengthens Tribal governance, supports community well-being and creates positive impacts across the region,” said Lynn Valbuena, Chairwoman of Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation. “As we reflect on 40 years, we are proud of the model we’ve built.”

Tribal government gaming was recognized as an inherent exercise of Tribal sovereignty and a pathway for sovereign Tribal nations to strengthen self-determination and economic self-sufficiency. What distinguishes the Tribal model is its structure and integrity: generation of tribal government revenues through highly regulated and accountable enterprises enabling the Nation to invest in Tribal governance, essential services, cultural preservation and community well-being.

For Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation, government gaming has provided the foundation for investments in government services, infrastructure, education, healthcare and long-term economic sustainability. Over the past four decades, the Nation has demonstrated how Tribal enterprises can create a secure future for future generations while generating shared value and growth throughout the broader region.

Tribal leaders and project representatives break ground for the San Manuel bingo hall that would become the foundation of the Nation’s gaming enterprise.

The San Manuel Indian Bingo hall stands behind a full parking lot, reflecting the early growth of the Nation’s gaming operations.

A Legacy of Responsible Gaming Leadership

Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation has helped define what responsible gaming looks like in practice. Through partnerships with organizations such as the California Council on Problem Gambling, and collaborations with leading institutions including University of California, Los Angelesand University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the Tribe has invested in research, education, and next-generation safeguards.

At its properties, responsible gaming is embedded into daily operations through trained staff, real-time compliance monitoring, player protections and established intervention protocols within a highly regulated, brick-and-mortar environment designed to prioritize accountability and consumer safeguards.

An Economic Engine for the Inland Empire and Beyond

Today, the Tribe’s gaming and government operations generate more than $3.2 billion in annual economic impact, support nearly 8,000 team members and contribute more than $627 million in annual wages and benefits, while reinvesting hundreds of millions into education, healthcare, housing and public safety across Tribal and non-Tribal communities.

A Commitment to Giving Back

Through its San Manuel Cares initiative, the Tribe has invested more than $450 million in philanthropic efforts since the early 2000s, supporting a wide range of community organizations focused on education, healthcare, housing, public safety and cultural preservation. This includes meaningful investments in Native-led initiatives and partnerships with tribes and Native nonprofits across California and the nation, alongside support for local nonprofits serving the Inland Empire and beyond. From expanding access to healthcare and funding workforce training programs to strengthening communities and preserving culture, the Tribe’s impact reflects a commitment to shared progress and collective well-being.

“Our success is measured not only by what we build, but by who and what we invest in,” said Johnny Hernandez, Jr., Vice Chairman of Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation. “We are committed to ensuring our growth continues to create lasting benefits for our Tribe and for the communities across our ancestral territory that we are proud to support.”

Looking Ahead

As Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation looks to the future, it remains focused on advancing a model of tribal government gaming that balances innovation with responsibility, economic growth with community investment, and sovereignty with partnership.

This 40-year milestone reflects a legacy built on Tribal values and reaffirms that, when guided by integrity, gaming can serve as a catalyst for lasting, positive change across generations.