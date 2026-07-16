Cheech Marin Marks 80th Birthday, Celebrates Riverside’s Transformation Into an Arts Destination

Cheech Marin celebrated his 80th birthday July 12 at The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture, where visitors gathered for free museum admission, live music, dance performances and a community celebration honoring his legacy.

The event highlighted Marin’s career across comedy, film, television and the arts, while underscoring his decades-long work to elevate Chicano artists and make their work accessible to broader audiences.

The celebration took place during Free Summer Sundays, which offers free admission every Sunday throughout the summer at both The Cheech and the Riverside Art Museum. Beyond the seasonal program, both museums participate in Museums for All. Visitors presenting an EBT, SNAP or WIC card with photo identification can receive $1 admission for up to four people per card, covering both museums.

Visitors explore artwork inside The Cheech following Cheech Marin’s opening remarks, taking advantage of free admission offered every Sunday throughout the summer.

A visitor adds a birthday message for Cheech Marin to a community tribute wall during his 80th birthday celebration.

A young visitor adjusts a handmade crown during a family art activity outside The Cheech.

Riverside Councilman Philip Falcone speaks during the celebration, highlighting the city’s partnership with Cheech Marin and the Riverside Art Museum to expand access to Chicano art.

Cheech Marin delivers opening remarks, joking that friends told him “60 is the new 50,” but “80 is still 80.”

For Marin, the center is more than a home for his collection. It is a place where visitors can see Chicano culture represented in an arts institution.

“I’ve always been opening doors to the Chicano identity,” Marin said. “It feels great. It’s such a thrill to have one concentrated place where people can come and see their culture represented. It’s the first one, and that means a lot to me.”

Marin said Riverside’s role in creating the center made the project especially meaningful.

“That it’s here in the city of Riverside is really special because I’m in business with them and we’re partners,” Marin said. “That never happens.”

The idea for The Cheech grew from an exhibition of works on paper from Marin’s collection that came to Riverside after years of traveling to museums across the country.

“It was a huge hit here — the biggest attendance they ever had,” Marin said.

At the same time, Riverside was preparing to move its downtown library and needed a new use for the former building. Marin said then-City Manager John Russo proposed turning it into a permanent home for the collection.

“Because they came to me — really, that is the answer,” Marin said when asked why Riverside became the center’s home. “One thing led to another, everybody was very surprised, they went forward, and here we are.”

Riverside Councilman Philip Falcone said the partnership has helped bring Chicano art to audiences around the world.

“We’re so happy we have this great gem and partnership with the Riverside Art Museum and Cheech Marin to bring access to Chicano art to the entire world,” Falcone said. “Today, we celebrate the icon of this institution and look forward to many more years together celebrating culture and art.”

Marin’s commitment to accessible arts experiences began during childhood. He recalled being about 9 when his cousins assigned each child a topic to study and share. Marin was assigned art.

After moving with his family from South Central Los Angeles to the San Fernando Valley, he began visiting the library every Saturday. Librarians noticed his interest and prepared books about artists and movements, including Rembrandt and the Impressionists.

“They told me the most important thing about viewing art is that you have to see paintings in person,” Marin said. “You have to see them in person to get the whole thing. So, you have to go to museums.”

The birthday program opened with an Aztec dance performance by Xiuh Arte Azteca Chichimeca, followed by welcoming remarks and Ballet Folklórico. The afternoon included a DJ set by Angel Baby, host of the Art Laboe Connection, and live music from the Cherry Bomb Revival Band.

Members of Xiuh Arte Azteca Chichimeca perform outside The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture during Cheech Marin’s 80th birthday celebration July 12 in downtown Riverside.

Cheech Marin gathers with family members at the Mission Inn ahead of the celebration at The Cheech.

Marin joined visitors for a piñata activity before the celebration concluded with a community fandango open to musicians and dancers.

Asked what comes next after turning 80, Marin responded with his trademark humor.

“Eighty-one, hopefully,” he laughed. “You never know.”

He then reflected on seeing families experience the center together.

“This has been the most rewarding experience of my life,” Marin said. “When I see people come in and the joy they experience with their families and great-grandchildren, it’s overwhelming. It keeps happening, and we want to keep moving forward.”

Marin recalled telling city leaders during early discussions that Riverside could become a major arts destination.

“A couple of weeks ago, I went in front of the same City Council and said, ‘Remember when I told you Riverside could be the next big art town? We’re now a big arts town,’” Marin said.

He described The Cheech as a lasting expression of gratitude.

“It is my gift back to the community that has supported me since I was 5 years old,” Marin said.

Learn more about The Cheech and RAM here: riversideartmuseum.org.