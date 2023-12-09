Colton’s Christmas Spirit Soars in 46th Annual Parade, Councilmember Echevarria Shares His Most Cherished Holiday Memory

In a vibrant display of festive spirit and community unity, the Colton Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 46th Annual Christmas Parade on December 2, captivating over 400 community members along La Cadena Drive. The parade, a tapestry of vibrant colors and joyous sounds, featured an array of Christmas floats that ignited the excitement of children and adults alike.

Among the standout attractions were four unique Grinch/Whoville-themed floats and an eye-catching Ghostbusters float. Adding to the festive atmosphere, the Colton Fire Department showcased a fire engine with Christmas decorations.

Colton Mayor Frank Navarro waving to the legion of community members screaming his name.

City and regional leaders, including Mayor Frank Navarro, Councilmembers John Echevarria, Kelly Chastain, and Dr. G, were seen participating in the parade, waving to the community from their respective floats. Notably, Dr. G played the trumpet from the trunk of his vehicle, adding a musical flair to the procession.

Reflecting on the event, Councilmember Echevarria shared a poignant Christmas memory from his childhood, “My greatest memory was growing up and watching my momma scramble to find us Christmas gifts. One year, she was sad because she did not have extra money to shop for us after paying the bills.”

“I will never forget the brown Chevrolet Blazer that came to our home with volunteers and brought us gifts that year. It was a token of appreciation for the hundreds of hours she donated to the Catholic Charities organization. We felt grateful, and since then, I have learned to return the favor because I will never forget her face before that Christmas miracle,” Echevarria recalled.

A group of excited children waving, trying to get the attention of the Ghostbusters float on Dec. 2nd, 2023.

The parade also featured performances from Colton High School Cheer, who delighted the crowd with a rendition of “Jingle Bells,” along with a band and various vendors at Fleming Park, creating a full-fledged holiday experience.

Echevarria, deeply moved by the event, expressed joy in engaging with the community. “Seeing so many kids waving at us during the parade was awesome! Wishing hundreds of kiddos a Merry Christmas in English and Spanish was a privilege. Their happiness was palpable, a reminder of the true spirit of the holiday season,” he said.

Colton Councilmember John Echevarria cruising in a classic car from the 1930s.

The council member also highlighted the inclusivity of the event. “Many children might not know what a City Councilman does, but their joy in simple holiday wishes was heartwarming. Engaging with so many beautiful families was truly special,” Echevarria added.

The Grand Marshall and his family making their way down La Cadena Drive.

Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. was notably active throughout the day, first seen at the Colton parade, walking ahead of his float and personally handing goodies to community members. His busy schedule then took him to the San Bernardino Government Center for a moment of silence commemorating the eighth anniversary of the San Bernardino terror attacks, followed by a visit to the 501c3 City Way’s Small Business Holiday Market, and concluding with his participation in the City of Rialto’s evening Christmas Parade.

The 46th Annual Christmas Parade in Colton brought cheer to the residents and served as a reminder of the community’s resilience and spirit of togetherness. As the floats made their way down La Cadena Drive, they left behind a trail of joy and a renewed sense of community bonding in the heart of the festive season.