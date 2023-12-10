Colton Lions Club Hosts Toy Drive for City Youth

Last Saturday, the Colton Lions Club held its Annual Christmas Toy Drive at the Stater Bros. parking lot. Fifteen members of the local service club, led by President Cynthia Calderilla, came to the busy corner at La Cadena Dr and Valley Blvd. to set up their festive booth to receive donations of new toys from residents and businesses. All gifts received will be given to Colton Children on December 16.

For the fourth year in a row, this active club boasts thirty-five members and is fast becoming well-known for its community involvement. Whenever there is a holiday, a charitable cause, or a special event, the Colton Lions are usually on the scene, taking part and making headlines for the benefit of the Colton Community.

“We want to help the children of Colton, especially those who might need a boost of Christmas spirit,” exclaimed Calderilla, who became President earlier this year. One of the members, Carlos Araiza, added, “This effort is all for the kids.” Araiza had offered his truck and trailer to help load and store the received toys. Calderilla also noted that special donations were also given by the Colton Chamber of Commerce, CR&R, Faith, Hope and Change organization, community members, former Mayor Richard de la Rosa, and Council Members John Echevarria and Dr.G, who also brought his trumpet to play a few Christmas tunes for the event.

The Christmas Toy Drive has become a viral event for the Lions Club. Two weeks before Christmas, the members plan and organize this Toy Drive to give them out to children in the community. According to charter club member Soledad Morden, they will be given away on December 16 at Peppers Park, at the corner of So 5th Street and N Street. On that day, local children can come with their parents to pick a toy of their choice selected from the donations given at the Toy Drive. “It’s a two-part event,” explained Morden, who elaborated, “We collected many toys at the Toy Drive, and then we’ll give them all away this next Saturday.” The Toy Give-A-Way is scheduled from 9 am to 2 pm.

Undoubtedly, many kids will benefit from this “holiday gift.” Last year over 100 kids from the community attended, and more are expected this year. “This is a wonderful program for the kids in the community,” said club member Evelyn Lopez, who helped on Saturday and plans to help again on December 16.

Congratulations to the Colton Lions Club for another successful Toy Drive event, and may your volunteer efforts continue to shine in the community. For more information about the Colton Lions Club, contact President Cynthia Calderilla @ 909-503-3991

For more information about CITY TALK, various community groups, Colton history, the trash clean-up project, the G-Team, prayer list, history briefs, Veteran Spotlight, Church Spotlight, Business Spotlight, U.S. Flag Watch, neighborhood meetings, community projects and events, or the online live-stream programs, contact Dr.G via text @ 909-213-3730. Questions and comments are always welcome.