Nomination Period for Riverside City Council Wards 1 and 3 Extended to Wednesday, Dec. 13

The nomination period for potential candidates for Riverside City Council on the March 5 ballot in wards 1 and 3 has been extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The nomination period is extended because the incumbents in wards 1 and 3 – Erin Edwards and Ronaldo Fierro, respectively – are not seeking re-election.

Potential candidates in wards 1 and 3 can pick up nomination packets from the Riverside City Clerk’s Office starting at 8 a.m. on Monday (12/11). The office is on the 7th floor of City Hall, 3900 Main Street. The paperwork must be returned by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The nomination period for other City Council seats on the March 5 ballot closed at 5 p.m. today (12/8) because Councilwoman Gaby Plascencia and Councilmember Steve Hemenway are seeking re-election to wards 5 and 7, respectively.

More information can be found at https://www.riversideca.gov/cityclerk/elections